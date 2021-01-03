Two days made a big difference for the Harding Academy Wildcats as they defeated the White County Central Bears on Saturday night in their final nonconference game 66-49 in Searcy.
Despite the final score being somewhat close, the game in itself was not until the benches came in the final eight minutes.
The Wildcats from Wednesday against Southwest Little Rock looked very different on Saturday night, with a lot of their team having just finished winning their second consecutive 3A state title in football.
"I think we were fresher," Harding Academy coach Brad Francis said. "Hopefully, the conditioning is coming a little bit, too."
Caden Sipe and Ty Dugger started the scoring, recording nine unanswered points for the Wildcats.
The offense for Harding Academy felt more smooth and did not look as stagnant against the Bears. The players didn't look as tired, either, and it seemed that they had some fresh legs under them.
For the Bears, the size of Harding Academy on the boards was the big story in the first half. The Wildcats were able to get several second-chance points throughout the half that helped them build the lead.
The Bears could not get anything going in the transition game in the first quarter. Deklin Stevens was the first to score for the Bears. He would go on to have 13 points in the game to lead all scorers despite the loss.
"They [the Wildcats] were just really getting back on defense," Stevens said. "We just really didn't have the time to push the floor because they were already set up. When we did, we just didn't hit the right guy."
Going into the second quarter, WCC was already staring down a large deficit with Harding Academy leading 20-7 after two made three-point shots with under 25 seconds in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, it was much of the same thing. The defense of the Wildcats was on point, only allowing WCC three field goals in the quarter, including a half-court shot at the buzzer from Dillan Hopkins where he did not even look at the basket when he shot the ball.
Adam Fager helped push the Wildcats' lead with six points in the quarter to give him nine at the half. Going into the locker room, the Wildcats led 36-15.
The third quarter was the final quarter that Harding Academy would play its starters. Despite the half-court shot at halftime, Harding Academy came out in the third quarter and pushed the game close to the mercy rule.
There was no one Wildcat that was scoring a ton of points. This was a team effort and a balanced offense.
At the end of the third quarter, the Wildcats led 54-28.
In the final eight minutes, Eli Wallis for the Wildcats scored his 12th point in what was a quiet game for him but all 12 points came from three-point shots.
"Pretty much every time I was out there, I was the shortest person on the court," Wallis said. "I got to find a way to help my team in other ways like passing, shooting, things like that. They know me as get open and shoot."
As the subs came in, the game started to get closer but the lead was too great to overcome.
