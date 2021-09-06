JONESBORO — Just a chance to win, that is all that athletes in any sports want, a fair chance to succeed.
Harding Academy coach Neil Evans and the Wildcats had a chance to continue the 28-game winning streak against teams from the state of Arkansas but Valley View had a different idea.
In a game that was just scheduled Wednesday, Harding Academy lost 31-30 to the Class 5A Blazers.
The game was decided with one play with 35 seconds left in regulation between the Wildcats and the Blazers.
With a minute to go in regulation, Harding Academy quarterback Kade Smith engineered a 61-yard scoring drive that had a good mixture of running with the football and passing.
The result of the drive, when Smith scored the touchdown on a one-yard run and giving the Wildcats a chance to pull out the victory.
With 35 seconds showing on the clock and after calling back-to-back timeouts to make the decision to go for the win instead of kicking the extra point for the tie, Evans decided to go for the 2-point conversion and the win.
“I felt like a couple of things there, one we are on the road, they are going to have the home crowd behind them and two, we would have to play from the 10 and we hadn’t stop them from running the ball very effectively, so that is what came to my mind,” Evans said about his decision. “I didn’t want to get into an overtime game contest with our inability to stop the run and the fatigue that we had, playing from the 10 four downs to score from there, I felt like that they had the advantage.”
Smith brought his team to the line of scrimmage, looked over the Blazer’s defense, took the snap and faded to his right. The rush from the defensive line came across the line of scrimmage and flushed Smith from the pocket and he faded to the right.
Smith ran to his right and it looked like he saw a crease to run into the end zone for the conversion. The running gap closed in a hurry with a lot of gold shirts. Smith kept looking to his right trying to keep the play alive.
He saw wide receiver Jackson Fox for just a instant and he appeared to be open with his defender on his back. Smith took the ball back and as he was following through with the delivery of the pass it looked like Smith’s elbow was hit by senior linebacker Layne Rains and the ball sailed up toward the night sky with no velocity.
The ball floated across the field toward Fox but there was enough time for junior defensive back Dekwon Gallaway to run to the ball, cut in front of Fox and get his hands on the pass for the interception that sealed the victory for the Blazers.
Fox caught six passes for 126 yard and he ran five yards rushing the football but he also had a 88-yard kickoff return for the first touchdown of the night.
Smith finished the game with 329 yards of total offense, he threw the ball 26 times and completed 19 for 257 yards but the two interceptions made it a tough night against the Blazers’ defense in the second half.
“Well I feel like we came out and made some adjustments offensively, we threw the ball pretty well so we kept ahead of the sticks,” Evans said.
“We put ourselves in a bad situation offensively turnovers creating short fields so both of those things play into it. Our effort failed a little bit defensively when you play a good team like this at their place. It is hard to overcome some of those things.”
