The anticipated shootout never came to fruition as Harding Academy dominated all facets of the game in a 45-13 rout over Stuttgart Friday night at First Security Stadium.
In a game which had significant 4A-2 Conference ranking determination, the Wildcats (4-0, 1-0) scored on their first four possessions and shut Stuttgart’s offense down to force punts on the first four Ricebird possessions. That led to a 31-3 lead for Harding Academy at the half, and when the Ricebirds (3-2, 0-1) threatened to make it a game again in the third quarter, The Wildcats answered with a quick scoring drive to end the period and thwart the attempted comeback.
“Just a complete game in all three phases,” Wildcats coach Neil Evans said. “I was really pleased with our tackling. I was really worried about those backs. Playing defense like that is a sign of how much our guys love each other, and how much they pride themselves on playing that way on that side of the ball. That’s a really big deal for us.”
Junior receiver Kyler Hoover bookended the Wildcats’ scores, catching a halfback pass from senior Landon Koch good for a 37-yard touchdown at the 8:38 mark of the first quarter, and set the final score with 5:48 remaining on a 12-yard touchdown catch.
“He’s as consistent as any guy we’ve got,” Evans said. “He’s steady, he’s tough – what a competitor he is, and he had a tremendous game. The bigger the stakes, the bigger the scene, the more he rises to the occasion.”
Stuttgart had no opportunity to run back a kickoff as Harding Academy senior kicker Kyle Ferrie buried all kicks deep in the end zone for touchbacks, and also gave the hometown fans a show heading into halftime with a 47-yard field goal that had enough leg in it to have been good from 55 yards.
“That’s unbelievable,” Evans said. “And that field goal before the half, we were trying to get it on the left hash. We couldn’t, and that’s harder for a left-footed kicker to push it through on the right side. But still, he just drilled it, and then all the touchbacks, of course.”
The Wildcats had their biggest scoring play on the second possession when sophomore quarterback Owen Miller found Koch on a 62-yard touchdown pass with 4:54 remaining in the first quarter to give Harding a 14-0 lead. Big sophomore Kaynan Harris scored next for the ‘Cats on a 7-yard run early in the second quarter, and Hoover got his second of three scores when he took a reverse pitch from Miller 18 yards to make it 28-0.
Stuttgart made its second field goal to open the second half and held the Wildcats to a three-and-out on the ensuing drive. Ricebirds senior running back Cedric Hawkins had been shut down by Harding Academy in the first half, but he finally found his way to the end zone with 4:57 left to play in the third when he broke free on a 26-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 31-13, but it was as close as the visitors would come.
Miller was 18 for 21 for 271 yards passing and four touchdowns. He also carried 11 times for 60 yards. Hoover had six receptions for 76 yards and three touchdowns while Koch had five catches for 113 yards and two scores. Sophomore Endy McGalliard had five receptions for 90 yards, and senior Heath Griffin rushed 14 times for 73 yards.
Defensively, junior Wyatt Simmons led the way with 13 tackles, including two tackles for loss. Levi Mercer had 8 tackles with 2 TFL, Colson Sipe had six tackles and Kennedy Rush, Trenton Hall and Peyton Cole had five tackles each.
The Wildcats will play at Lonoke this Friday.
