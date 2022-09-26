Miller

Harding Academy quarterback Owen Miller extends for a first down during the Wildcats’ 45-13 victory over Stuttgart Friday night at First Security Stadium. Harding Academy faces Lonoke this Friday.

 Jason King

The anticipated shootout never came to fruition as Harding Academy dominated all facets of the game in a 45-13 rout over Stuttgart Friday night at First Security Stadium.

In a game which had significant 4A-2 Conference ranking determination, the Wildcats (4-0, 1-0) scored on their first four possessions and shut Stuttgart’s offense down to force punts on the first four Ricebird possessions. That led to a 31-3 lead for Harding Academy at the half, and when the Ricebirds (3-2, 0-1) threatened to make it a game again in the third quarter, The Wildcats answered with a quick scoring drive to end the period and thwart the attempted comeback.

