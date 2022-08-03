The transition is mostly symbolic these days, but the beginning of fall football practice for high schools around the state of Arkansas still generates excitement with fans, players and coaches. That definitely holds true for last year's 3A state champion Harding Academy Wildcats.
The Wildcats began fall camp with morning weight training and afternoon on-field practices, although Tuesday's session was moved indoors due to stormy weather. Harding Academy head coach Neil Evans said that although the team had consistent practices throughout the summer, just the knowledge that the start of the season is less than one month away is enough to add excitement and intensity for his players.
“Football season is here,” Evans said. “There's a lot of joy out there on the field. It's just a very special time for all of us. I think they're excited just like everyone else in the state is excited. Just to be able to put their hard work from the offseason on display. Just to get to experience one of the greatest joys in our country, high-school football, and what Fridays bring. It just signifies that it's the start of a very special time.”
The Wildcats return plenty of starters from last year's championship squad, and with summertime practices to add any new wrinkles, fall camp essentially becomes a matter of reps and tweaks. For Evans, however, the hustle of adjusting for missing kids due to family vacations, church camps and other distractions is now out of the way.
“I think in most places, there's some flexibility and laxity in the attendance for the summer,” Evans said. “It certainly is for us. One of the things it does signify is practices become more consistent – they become mandatory. All the vacations and everything else that goes on in the summer is put aside and everyone puts their collective effort into football.”
The Arkansas Activities Association mandates that teams spend the first two days of fall in helmets only, with shoulder pads added for Wednesday before going full-uniform on Friday. Aside from the normal preparations that includes added special-teams work, the Wildcats are basically ready to go offensively and defensively. Evans stated that any changes made at this point will be minimal.
“Nothing too out of the ordinary,” Evans said. “There's always a tweak or two on both sides of the ball and even in the kicking game, just based on personnel. But no overhauls.”
While many of the local teams go with morning practices, Evans and his staff have opted to go with late-afternoon practices in order to simulate Friday night game-time conditions more organically.
“We're just trying to practice as closest we can to the time we'll actually play,” Evans said. “We're trying to acclimate to the temperature at that time, so that's what went into that.”
Wildcat fans hoping to get a sneak peak before the official start of the season will be disappointed in that there will be no preseason scrimmage game once again in 2022. Although last year's lack of a scrimmage game was not by design, Evans was pleased with the unanticipated result. Therefore, the first time the Wildcats will be on public display is their season opener at Valley View on August 26. Evans cited potential-injury prevention as one reason, along with other issues he opts to keep closer to the vest.
“We ended up not having a scrimmage last year,” Evans said. “It was kind of by accident, but we ended up really liking it for a number of reasons which I really don't want to share. There's just some things we think are advantages for us at the moment.”
