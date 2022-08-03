Wildcats

The Harding Academy Wildcats have switched to practicing in the late afternoon/early evening after going through morning practices during the summer months.

 Jason King

The transition is mostly symbolic these days, but the beginning of fall football practice for high schools around the state of Arkansas still generates excitement with fans, players and coaches. That definitely holds true for last year's 3A state champion Harding Academy Wildcats.

The Wildcats began fall camp with morning weight training and afternoon on-field practices, although Tuesday's session was moved indoors due to stormy weather. Harding Academy head coach Neil Evans said that although the team had consistent practices throughout the summer, just the knowledge that the start of the season is less than one month away is enough to add excitement and intensity for his players.

