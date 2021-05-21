BENTON — Harding Academy defeated Walnut Ridge 8-1 to win the Class 3A state baseball championship at Everett Field on Friday. The Wildcats end the season at 24-5, riding a 20-game winning streak.
Harding starting pitcher Kade Smith worked a complete game for the Wildcats and had a no-hitter going into the fourth inning and good command of his fastball.
“In football, the longest week of practice you have a week off, and baseball is not like that,” Harding Academy coach Alex Smith said, referring to the six-day layoff after beating Ashdown in the semifinals Saturday. “It was a challenge to get the guys to practice, I was really proud of the way played.”
Kade Smith gave up a run in the sixth inning but finished the game with strikeouts and just one run for his eighth win of the season.
“With Kade out on the mound, what else can you say, ” Coach Smith said about Kade Smith, who was named most valuable player of the state tournament. “We had a play in the region and in the state semifinal and he has been terrific for us.”
Harding Academy scored a run in every inning except the sixth inning but did have a runner on second base but left fielder Dan Henley struck out to end the inning.
Leading the Wildcats at the plate was second baseman Levi Lang, had two hits and three runs batted in. Shortstop Kyler Hoover got two hits, including a triple.
“Timely hitting came into play today, ” Smith said. “I think you could tell we were a lot more comfortable at the plate and we were comfortable in the field because of runs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.