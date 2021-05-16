ASHDOWN — The 2021 edition of the Harding Academy Magical Mystery Baseball Tour continues after the Wildcats defeated Ashdown 6-5 on a sunshine drenched baseball diamond Saturday afternoon.
Harding Academy kept the winning streak alive at 19 games and will move on to face Walnut Ridge in the Class 3A state baseball championship Friday at 4 p.m. at Benton High School.
As the infield was being attended to, Harding Academy coach Alex Smith's first job of the day was to keep his group of players loose and he reminded them to relax and just have fun.
After the line up were exchanged and it was announced that Harding Academy would be considered the home team and Ashdown would be the visitor.
Smith watched his squad take the field and he watched for any early signs of discomfort from his starting pitcher Levi Lang.
There were no signs of nerves from his sophomore right handed throwing pitcher, Lang threw to three batters and got three outs before the ice melted in the beverages being sold at the concession stand.
Ashdown starting pitcher Blake Ritter got his team into a little trouble in the first inning. He allowed two runners on base but was able to get Wildcat’s junior third baseman Cooper Welch to fly out to center field ending the threat.
“Let me tell you, he let it all hang out all day long today,” Ashdown coach Chuck Cross said. “He has not pitched that much for us. He has struggled at times. He is a senior and he has been pitching here at Ashdown City Park for 14 or 15 years and he came to the park ready to go.”
In the second inning Lang gave up a lead off double to Panthers freshman first baseman Leland Garrett but he was stranded at second after Wildcat junior first baseman Eli Wallis made the best defensive play of the game.
With a quick sleight of hand produced the magic of Wallis and his first base mitt and taking away a base hit off the bat of Ashdown center fielder Alex Keilbach that was headed for right field and that would have scored Garrett.
Wallis reached as far as he could with his mitt to his right and there was that sweet familiar pop of the ball hitting the leather of the mitt. Wallis gathered himself and then beat Keilbach to the bag to end the inning for the Panthers.
Harding Academy scored three runs in the third inning when Wildcats junior center fielder Chris Anderson found a mistake thrown by Ritter, a curve ball that hung over the plate. Anderson did not miss the pitcher’s mistake and presto, Anderson sent the ball into the air and then the ball disappeared behind and beyond the fence in left field.
“You should have seen the smile on his face as he rounded third,” Smith said. “Chris hits the ball hard and he has been hitting the ball hard all year but normally there are line drive shots. When I saw the trajectory I knew that it was gone.”
The complexion of the game turned for the Wildcats in the fourth inning after Wallis was called out after the first base umpire said that Wallis interfered with the defender.
Wallis made contact with the baseball, and it was rolling down the first base line, at first it looked like that the ball would continue to roll foul, that is until Ritter picked up the ball and it looked like Ritter interfered with Wallis.
Ritter turned to throw the ball to his first baseman Garrett and it appeared that the ball grazed Wallis’ right shoulder and into foul territory and that allowed Wallis to move into second base.
The umpires gathered in front of second base conferred with each other and the first base umpire made the call and he changed the ruling from safe to out.. This play changed the momentum of the game, it allowed the Panthers to have a ray of hope that they could come back and win the game.
“The call was that our base runner made contact with the pitcher,” Smith said. “If he makes contact when he is trying to throw the ball he is out.”
Ashdown batters got to Lang in the fourth inning by scoring two runs and another pair of runs in the fifth inning before being removed from the mound by Smith. Lang worked five innings giving up four runs, three hits, walking four and striking out three Panthers.
In the sixth inning sophomore Gavin Alveti relieved Lang and he hit Garrett with a fastball that did not tail back across the plate, that would only hurt a little while as he tied the score by an attempt of stealing home plate but the home plate umpire called Alveti on a balk and Garrett scored and the game was tied.
In the seventh inning, Alveti gave up a base hit to Panthers junior third baseman Jaxon Jester but was able to strike out sophomore third baseman Derek Hilton for the second out and retire the side when he got Garrett to hit a ground ball to sophomore second baseman Kade Smith.
“The way we won yesterday we were able to save Gavin a little bit,” Coach Smith said. “We were able to make that switch going there and that was a positive thing for us there, I don’t think they had anybody over there if this game kept going and going.”
Lang, who moved behind the plate when Alveti came in to pitch started the seventh inning with a base hit and then he was sacrificed over to second by Alveti, as he performed a magic trick by laying down a perfect bunt.
Cross showed some respect and did not want to pitch to Smith and so he gave Smith an intentional walk.
The next batter for the Wildcats, Welch walked up to the plate, coach Smith flashed the signs and one pitch later the double steal was executed by Harding Academy and the magic was in the air. With first base open, Cross elected to give Welch the intentional walk and that loaded the bases with one out.
Anderson stepped up to the plate, the base were loaded. The drama unfolded as the air was filling up with chatter and excitement and then right on cue, the magic of the number 33 appeared.
The pitch from Ritter was a 51-foot curve ball that hit the dirt and then off of the shin guard of Panther catcher Marty Landsdell. The ball floated up to the air and fell back into the green grass between third base and the Panther’s dugout and Lang crossed home plate scoring the winning run for the Wildcats.
