The sun was bright, the southwest wind was present, the sound of the baseball hitting the glove was all there, Friday afternoon at Wiggins Field, the home of the Harding Academy Wildcats.
The game against Beebe and Harding Academy had all the ingredients to make the game between the two squads an instant classic. Both teams provided plenty of good relief pitching, some excellent defense plays, timely hitting and that created edge of the seat drama.
Harding Academy held on and defeated Beebe 8-5 to extend its winning streak to 14 games and improve their overall record 19-3.
Harding Academy starting pitcher freshman Cooper Welch faced two batters but had to come out of the game with an injury. Wildcats coach Shane Fullerton had to bring starting shortstop Kyler Hoover to the mound and then he placed the ball into Hoover’s glove.
Hoover had control of his fastball that would have velocity with each throw but Hoover had command of the location and controlled the bottom of the strike zone. Hoover’s control was aided by the control of the breaking ball that he would throw and he would bury that pitch inside and under the bat handle.
“He is a ball player,” Fullerton said. “When it comes time to compete out on the mound, he is going to give us a good outing and the only reason that we took him out was because we didn’t want his pitch count to get too high.”
Hoover worked five innings for the Wildcats, giving up three hits, walking four and striking out five to get the decision. After the game, Fullerton said that Hoover was filling up the strike zone.
Hoover was replaced by junior relief pitcher Jadyn Wilhite in the fifth inning. Wilhite worked 2 2/3 innings for the Wildcats, giving up two runs, three hits, including a 2-run home run hit by Beebe senior first baseman Andrew Jolly in the seventh inning.
Before Jolly's hit made it over the fence, Fullerton left the dugout and he went out to the mound to summon senior outfielder Chris Anderson to put out the fire and to save the game for the Wildcats. Anderson came into the game, took a deep breath and then struck out Lucas Young for the final out of the game.
“Wilhite came in a did an excellent job,” Fullerton said. “We can put Jadyn anywhere he has played short for us, he has played centerfield, he has played right field , he has played third base, second base, he has pitched and he has caught for us. He is very valuable.”
Wilhite showed that he is a tough player and when he took a ground ball off his leg, that slowed down the ball for Hoover to pick it up and throw out the runner. The umpire asked Wilhite if he needed a minute but Wilhite just smiled and shook his head indicating that he was ready to play.
Leading the offense for the Wildcats senior catcher Gavin Alveti, who finished the game with two hits and three RBIs for Harding Academy. Also getting two hits in the game was junior left fielder Dan Henley, who scored one run and he had an RBI single in the sixth inning. Senior first baseman Eli Wallis also produced a run scoring single in the sixth inning for the Wildcats.
Anderson scored two runs and finished the game with a single in the first inning, and designated hitter freshman Isaac Baker singled in the third inning but was stranded at second base.
Beebe baseball coach Chance Cleveland likes to describe his baseball team as an aggressive team and if their opponents make a mistake the Badgers want to take advantage of the situation.
The bats for the Badgers tried to make some noise early in the game, Beebe took advantage of bases loaded base on balls to Badgers senior third baseman Kaiden Ward and junior Reed Boyles scored the first run of the game but Cleveland said that the Badgers could not find the groove until late in the game and he said that you have to give credit to the Wildcats.
Cleveland let his team know that they were just a play away from beating a really good team and he told the Badgers that he was proud of the effort against the Wildcats.
“We are proud of the way we competed tonight and that sixth inning got away from us defensively and we told the guys that we were a play away from beating a really good team,” Cleveland said. “We did a good job at the competition.”
Beebe starting pitcher Ty Farmer was roughed up in the first inning, giving up three runs, four hits before Cleveland called on Brock Edmunson to finish the game for the Badgers.
“We didn’t get a good start but Edmunson picked us up right away,” Cleveland said. “He pounds the zone with his pitches and he gives his team a chance to come back and scratch at something and when he steps across the line it is time to compete.”
Cleveland describes his junior catcher Sam Bles as the Badgers catalyst for the offense and against the Wildcats he hit two singles and one RBI.
Beebe was able to scratch out seven hits against the Wildcats, including singles by senior shortstop Grant Haller and junior left fielder Lucas Young.
Fullerton said he is proud that this is such a motivated team to do the right things on and off the field and pick up a teammate during a game.
“We are blessed to have such a competitive group,” Fullerton said. “Negative things keep being thrown our way but they keep responding in a positive way.”
