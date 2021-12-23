With the fruits of winning another conference and state title, 13 Harding Academy football players earned postseason honors.
Earning 3A-2 and all-state honors are junior quarterback Kade Smith, senior running back Andrew Miller, senior defensive end Cooper Welch and senior linebacker Eli Wallis.
Smith completed 207 of 297 passes for 2,771 yards and 27 touchdowns. He threw only 5 interceptions. Smith rushed for 576 yards and 18 touchdowns on 114 carries.
Miller rushed for 1,715 yards and 28 touchdowns on 191 carries. He averaged 9 yards per carry. Miller also caught 34 passes for 535 yards and 9 more touchdowns.
Welch had 65 tackles and 8 fumble recoveries.
Wallis had a team-high 90 tackles. He also had 3 interceptions.
Also making all-conference were Jacob Breezeel, Kanyan Harris, Kyler Hoover, Brooks Petty, Levi Mercer, Aaron Chism, Sikan Akpanudo and Ryan McGaha.
Breezeel, a senior; Petty, a senior; and Harris, a freshman, are linemen who helped the Wildcats gain over 5,600 yards this season.
Koch, a junior receiver, caught 40 passes for 620 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also completed 9 of 19 passes for 171 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Hoover, a sophomore receiver, caught 38 passes for 395 yards and 4 touchdowns. Hoover also had 11 tackles on defense and 1 interception.
Mercer, a junior defensive end, had 85 tackles.
Chism, a senior defensive back, had 46 tackles and 1 interception.
Akpanudo, a senior defensive back, tied for the team lead with 6 interceptions. He also had 25 tackles.
McGaha, a senior defensive back, tied for the team lead with 6 interceptions. He had 35 tackles. He also scored 3 defensive touchdowns.
