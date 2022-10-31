This Friday's game at Cave City may be meaningless for the Harding Academy Wildcats as they have already locked in the No. 1 seed out of the 4A-2 Conference, but head coach Neil Evans says not to look for his team to let off the throttle following another lopsided victory on Friday, 39-13, at Heber Springs.
It marked the second-consecutive week in which the Wildcats, now 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the 4A-2, put the game out of contention against their opponent in the early stages of the contest.
“I think our defense has played exceptionally well these past two weeks,” Evans said. “We had such a competitive early stretch of five games, I was a little fearful that we had peaked, but the past two weeks have made me feel like perhaps we haven't. I'm hopeful that our best football is in front of us.”
Sophomore quarterback Owen Miller once again showed maturity beyond his years on Friday with a near-flawless first half performance. Miller completed all nine of his pass attempts in the opening quarter for three touchdowns, and added another touchdown pass in the second quarter to finish with 180 passing yards through one half.
“I think it begins and ends with him wanting to play the position,” Evans said. “You have to have a strong desire to play, because it is a difficult position. It comes with its own set of pressures, and just different expectations. He wants to play that spot. And the other thing is, he's been able to handle whatever external noise comes with that by putting his head down and working extremely hard.”
Junior receiver Kyler Hoover got in on the fun when he took a screen pass from Miller and scored from five-yards out to give the Wildcats a 21-0 lead with 3:33 left to play in the opening period.
Harding's defense also overwhelmed the Panthers, forcing three-and-outs on their opening three drives. Heber Springs managed a first down on their first drive of the second quarter, but fumbled twice after that to end any chance of putting together a drive.
Hoover scored again at the 11:06 mark of the second quarter with an 11-yard touchdown reception from Miller to put the Wildcats up 28-0. That marked the end of the scoring for the Wildcat offense in the first half, but special teams and defense got their marks up on the scoreboard as well.
Senior kicker Kyle Ferrie hit a perfect 39-yard field goal to extend the lead to 31-0 with 3:17 left to play in the half. The defense then got their first score of the season when junior Wyatt Simmons scooped up a Heber fumble and took it in untouched from 35-yards out. Jack Citty ran in the two-point conversion off a bobbled extra-point snap to set the halftime margin at 39-0.
The Panthers fumbled again deep in their own territory in the final minute, but Harding Academy was content with their six-score halftime advantage, and Miller took two knees to run out time.
The clock ran continuously throughout the entire second half and the first-team offenses and defenses gave way to the subs. Heber Springs took advantage and scored their first touchdown with just over a minute to go in the third quarter, and scored again with close to eight minutes remaining on a quarterback sneak from quarterback Xander Lindley.
Miller finished the first half going 13 of 16 passing for 179 yards and 4 touchdowns. Koch had 7 receptions for 107 yards and 2 touchdowns while Hoover made 3 catches for 50 yards and 2 touchdowns. Defensively, the Wildcats held Heber Springs to negative 29 yards offensively in the first half, with senior defensive end Levi Mercer leading the defense with 8 tackles and 3 sacks.
Regardless of the outcome of this Friday's game at Cave City, in which Harding Academy is heavily favored, the Wildcats will be the outright champions of the 4A-2 Conference. That honor comes with a first-round playoff bye and home field advantage through at least the quarterfinal round.
“That's a huge advantage,” Evans said. “Most people thought whoever wound up winning this league would end up getting a pretty favorable draw. We will have a bye, and it all depends on where you're at as far as whether that's an advantage or disadvantage, but we're thrilled to be in a position to have such a good draw.”
And though the postseason is not yet here, the rumblings of a state-finals showdown between Harding Academy, ranked second in Class 4A, and top-ranked Arkadelphia, are growing louder by the week.
“I'm not going to act like I'm not aware that we could have the potential to play Arkadelphia,” Evans said. “They are exceptional on both sides in terms of personnel. They are a complete team, very hard to find any weaknesses. We have a lot of football in front of us, and our coaches know that, our players know that, and it would be absolute foolishness to start looking ahead to Arkadelphia. But to sit here with my head in the sand and act like I'm not aware of Arkadelphia would be a complete lie.”
