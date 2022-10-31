Miller

Harding Academy sophomore quarterback Owen Miller threw for 4 touchdowns and had 179 yards passing in one half against Heber Springs in a 39-13 Wildcats victory on Friday.

 Jason King

This Friday's game at Cave City may be meaningless for the Harding Academy Wildcats as they have already locked in the No. 1 seed out of the 4A-2 Conference, but head coach Neil Evans says not to look for his team to let off the throttle following another lopsided victory on Friday, 39-13, at Heber Springs.

It marked the second-consecutive week in which the Wildcats, now 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the 4A-2, put the game out of contention against their opponent in the early stages of the contest.

