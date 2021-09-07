The Harding Academy Wildcats fell from the top spot in the Arkansas Sports Media Class 3A poll for the first time in two years after Friday’s loss to Valley View.
The Class 5A Blazers held off the Class 3A Wildcats for a 31-30 win in a game that was scheduled Wednesday after Valley View’s opponent, Gosnell, had to cancel because of COVID-19 protocols. Harding Academy had two idle weeks built into its schedule.
Harding Academy is now ranked second in Class 3A behind Prescott, which received 18 first-place votes. Harding Academy received three first-place votes. McGehee is third, followed by Booneville at four and Centerpoint at five.
Bryant, the two-time defending Class 7A state champion, continues its stronghold on the overall top spot. The Hornets are 2-0 after a 58-7 win over Marion.
Greenwood is No. 1 in Class 6A after a 54-48 win over Fort Smith Northside.
Pulaski Academy is No. 1 in Class 5A after a 63-39 win over Madison Ridgeland, Mississippi.
Shiloh Christian is No. 1 in Class 4A after a 27-21 win over Poteau, Oklahoma.
McCrory ascended to the top spot in Class 2A after a 34-26 win over then-No. 1 Des Arc. The Eagles fell to third behind Fordyce.
Overall Top 10
1. Bryant
2. Cabot
3. Greenwood
4. North Little Rock
5. Pulaski Academy
6. Fayetteville
7. Conway
8. Bentonville
9. Lake Hamilton
10. LR Christian
Class 7A
1. Bryant
2. Cabot
3. North Little Rock
4. Fayetteville
5. Conway
Class 6A
1. Greenwood
2. Lake Hamilton
3. Jonesboro
4. El Dorado
5. Benton
Class 5A
1. Pulaski Academy
2. LR Christian
3. Harrison
4. White Hall
5. Wynne
Class 4A
1. Shiloh Christian
2. Stuttgart
3. Tie: Joe T. Robinson
Crossett
5. Warren
Class 3A
1. Prescott
2. Harding Academy
3. McGehee
4. Booneville
5. Centerpoint
Class 2A
1. McCrory
2. Fordyce
3. Des Arc
4. Bigelow
5. Clarendon
