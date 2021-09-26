There was no highway under any bus tires, there were no trees or billboards going past the windows. Just the peaceful sounds that surround First Security Stadium.
Harding Academy dropped its second game of the season, 42-27, to Briarcrest Christian from near Memphis.
Harding Academy defense could not contain the Saints offense under the direction of their senior quarterback JD Sherrod and Briarcrest Christian strong rushing attack featuring junior running back Ahmed Miller.
Sherrod came into the game completing 61.5 percent of his passes for 799 yards. The passing defense for the Wildcats allowed 345 yards of passing yardage and Sherrod completed 64.7 percent of his throws.
The rushing attack for the Saints led by Miller, rushed the ball 19 times for 135 yards.
“We have the ability to stop people and score some points,” Briarcrest Christian coach Brain Stewart said. “We just can’t shoot ourselves in the foot.”
The defense for the Wildcats did force two fumbles in the first quarter that put the Wildcats offense in good position on the field.
Allowing Harding Academy quarterback Kade Smith a chance to move his team down the field but the Saints defense got tough and forced the Wildcats offense to bog down. The Wildcats would have to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns.
With 4:20 left to play in the first quarter, Smith found Jackson Fox for a six-yard touchdown pass and the Wildcats had the lead 13-0, with momentum. Fox finished the game with seven receptions for 105 yards and the one touchdown.
Wildcats junior place kicker Kyle Ferrie made four field goals out of five attempts.
With 4 minutes left in the first quarter, the Saints started the comeback with an 80-yard scoring drive in just two plays.
Sherrod found Saints wide receiver Reed Linder on a streaking route down the right sideline.
The offense for the Saints would score 28 points in the second quarter and Briarcrest Christian and took a 35-21 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Harding Academy coach Neil Evans describes his defense as atheletes that work hard at executing the defense. They understand gap integrity and they understand the pass coverage defense. The defense for the Wildcats have different coverages with different disguises. The missed tackles by the defense allowed the Saints to extend scoring drives and kept the defense on the field.
“They have something to do with that, they show up and we have guys all around it and we have tackled pretty well all year,” Evans said. You see athletes and good backs. I think there is room for improvement but a lot of the missed tackles are breakdowns have to do with them.”
In the second half, the Wildcats received the kickoff, Smith worked the defense down the field but the Saints defense put pressure on the line of scrimmage and forced Smith to hurry some of his decisions.
Smith finished the game with 311 yards of passing, completing 26 passes out of 48 throws, Smith threw two touchdown passes.
Evans’s offensive game plan against the Saints was to feature the running game to keep the Saints defense honest and to slow the pass rush. Miller carried the football 17 times for just 52 yards, his longest run against the Saints was a run for 13 yards.
Harding Academy offense did move the ball and did force the Saints defense to bring linebackers closer to the line of scrimmage. Evans knew his team needed to make touchdowns after the Saints erased the Wildcats lead.
“We would love touchdowns but when you play a real good opponent. You try to close the gap and points are at a premium,” Evans said. “You try to chip away steadily especially when your defense is giving you a chance.”
Harding Academy hosts Mountain View in the 3A-2 conference opener this Friday at First Security Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
