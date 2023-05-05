ROSE BUD – On a day in which the 3A-6 Conference took it on the chin in both baseball and softball, the Harding Academy Wildcats were able to buck the trend and secure their spot in the 3A State baseball tournament with a 10-4 victory over the Baptist Prep Eagles in the opening round of the 3A-3 district tournament on Thursday.
The Pangburn Tigers baseball team were the only other team to advance as they defeated No. 2 seed Perryville 11-1 in the following game. CAC routed Bald Knob 21-1 and host Rose Bud fell to No. 3 seed Mayflower 4-3. All four softball teams representing the 3A-6 were defeated Thursday in the opening round.
The Wildcats defeated Pangburn yesterday afternoon in an 8-0 shutout to advance to today's championship game today at 2:30 pm against the winner between CAC and Mayflower.
Scoring was scattered for the Wildcats (19-7 overall) against Baptist Prep as they eventually broke the Eagles' will in the bottom of the sixth when future Razorback Kade Smith sent it over the wall for a home run to give Harding Academy a 9-3 lead. Baptist made a pitching change following a double by sophomore Isaac Baker , but the 'Cats were able to put one more up on the board when Baker tagged up on a sacrifice fly from classmate Kaynan Harris.
“We're excited about that,” Harding Academy head coach Shane Fullerton said. “That's what I told the guys, it's no small feat, it's what everybody wants to do on the first round of the region tournament. It's something we never, ever take for granted, and we're excited about that opportunity Now we get to shift gears and try to win this tournament, and that's what we're going to try and do.
Junior Kyler Hoover got the start on the mound for Harding Academy, and was on the mound at the end of the game. But he got some heavy-handed assistance from Smith midway through the contest as Smith came in and threw 33 pitches to calm down an Eagles team who were threatening to rally at that point in the contest.
“He was throwing well, and balls were just finding a way to get through,” Fullerton said. “We were up by a run, and he had thrown 65, and we got him out of there. And Kade came in just with a fresh look and a fresh arm and threw 33 pitches for us through the sixth. And then Kyler came back in in the seventh to close it out, and what a competitive job he did. He's one of the most competitive kids I've ever had the opportunity to coach. Even on days when things may not be falling his way, his competitiveness does not wane.”
Offensively, Baker led the way, going 4 for 4.
The Wildcats lived up to their number one seed in last week's district tournament, and are considered the favorite to win 3A-3 regional. The expectations are high for a team with a recent history of success, but the group seems to thrive from that pressure.
“I try to act like (the pressure) doesn't bother me,” Fullerton said. “I have a lot of confidence in those guys that ultimately they're going to be where they need to be in the process. We try to be more process oriented than we are result oriented and let the results happen. But boy, it's easy to really get caught up in that. I'm proud of the calmness they give each other, and I'll be honest, the calmness that they give me.”
