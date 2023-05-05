ROSE BUD – On a day in which the 3A-6 Conference took it on the chin in both baseball and softball, the Harding Academy Wildcats were able to buck the trend and secure their spot in the 3A State baseball tournament with a 10-4 victory over the Baptist Prep Eagles in the opening round of the 3A-3 district tournament on Thursday.

The Pangburn Tigers baseball team were the only other team to advance as they defeated No. 2 seed Perryville 11-1 in the following game. CAC routed Bald Knob 21-1 and host Rose Bud fell to No. 3 seed Mayflower 4-3. All four softball teams representing the 3A-6 were defeated Thursday in the opening round.

