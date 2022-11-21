A bye week proved beneficial for Harding Academy as the Wildcats easily advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 4A State Football Playoffs with a 45-7 mercy-ruled victory over Dewitt Friday at First Security Stadium.

In a season where a different Wildcats player has stepped up to make the biggest play each week, junior Wyatt Simmons made the highlight reel on both sides of the ball with a touchdown reception in the first half and a pick-6 touchdown to start the second half. Simmons also recovered a fumble on Dewitt’s opening drive to set up the first Wildcats score of the night. Harding Academy rushed out to a 21-0 lead at the end of one and led 38-0 by halftime, activating the continuous clock for the entire second half.

