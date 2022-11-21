A bye week proved beneficial for Harding Academy as the Wildcats easily advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 4A State Football Playoffs with a 45-7 mercy-ruled victory over Dewitt Friday at First Security Stadium.
In a season where a different Wildcats player has stepped up to make the biggest play each week, junior Wyatt Simmons made the highlight reel on both sides of the ball with a touchdown reception in the first half and a pick-6 touchdown to start the second half. Simmons also recovered a fumble on Dewitt’s opening drive to set up the first Wildcats score of the night. Harding Academy rushed out to a 21-0 lead at the end of one and led 38-0 by halftime, activating the continuous clock for the entire second half.
The Wildcats did not play in last week’s opening round of the playoffs after receiving a first-round bye as the 4-2A Conference champions, but did not show any rust as they scored in the first three minutes of play and never looked back.
“Obviously, as a coach, you worry about those things,” Wildcats head coach Neil Evans said. “Man, our players, I just can’t say enough about them. This game is won tonight by everyone but Neil Evans. This has to do with our assistant coaches, this has to do with our players, this is to do with the support system that is around me. I just happen to be here for the interview.”
Dewitt was moving the ball on its opening drive and got to midfield before junior safety Jadyn Wilhite forced a fumble which Simmons recovered for the Wildcats. It did not take the offense long from there as junior quarterback Owen Miller found Kyler Hoover for a 12-yard touchdown pass at the 9:21 mark of the first quarter.
It was just over a minute later when Miller found a wide-open Simmons on a 54-yard touchdown pass play, and with 5:31 remaining in the first quarter, Miller threw his third touchdown pass, this time to Landon Koch who outran multiple defenders for a 75-yard touchdown play to put Harding Academy up 21-0.
Senior kicker Kyle Ferrie did not get the long field-goal attempt Academy fans have become accustomed to, but did have a solid night of touchbacks and successful extra points, and did get a chip-shot field goal at the 10:14 mark of the second quarter. That made it 24-0, and came as the result of Dewitt’s defense standing up in the red zone when Harding Academy was set up with a first-and-goal at the Dragon’s 1-yard line.
“They were doing a really good job,” Evans said. “They were bringing more than we could block. They were blitzing seven, which is a good job by them. Tip your hat to them, we were trying to impose our will down there in that moment and couldn’t do it.”
Miller wrapped up the first half with a another big touchdown pass to Hoover for 65 yards, and scored with his legs inside a minute on a 26-yard touchdown run. Simmons put up the final score for the Wildcats with 7:49 remaining in the third quarter when he intercepted Dragons quarterback Eli Ashcraft’s pass at the Dewitt 16-yard line and fought through the Dragons’ offensive linemen turned defenders with a dive into the end zone to break the plane.
“What a night he had,” Evans said. “He’s played two offensive plays this whole season and scored on both of them. And he’s now had two defensive touchdowns – he had the scoop and score at Heber Springs, and again tonight. And that was just an unbelievable play. I think you see the kind of player he is and the kind of character he has, to dive across the line right there, just really excited for him. He’s an easy guy to pull for because he does so many things the way you hope a young man would do it. He was voted an undisputed team captain by his teammates – just a very special player.”
The Wildcats are now 10-0 on the season and turn their attention to McGehee, a 42-7 winner over Harmony Grove on Friday. The Owls are 8-2 on the season as the No. 3 seed out of the 4A-8 Conference. Harding Academy and McGehee will face off this Friday at First Security Stadium in Searcy with a 7 pm kickoff.
“I don’t know a ton,” Evans said of McGehee. “They are very effective at running the ball. We’ve played them a number of times, so they are very familiar with what we do. They are going to be very disciplined, very physical. They’ve got a lot of tradition, so we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
The Wildcats had six ball carriers combine for 101 yards of rushing offense. Miller was 10 of 14 passing for 319 yards and 4 touchdowns, including a long of 75 yards, with a passer rating of 153.3. Hoover had 4 receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Endy McGalliard had 5 receptions for 39 yards. Harding Academy finished with 455 yards of total offense.
Defensively, Peyton Cole led the way with 8 tackles, including 5 unassisted. Simmons had 6 total tackles with 4 unassisted to go along with his two scores. Levi Mercer had 6 total tackles and Brody Myers had 5 tackles, all unassisted.
The Dragons finished with 194 yards of total offense. Ashcraft was 6 of 16 passing for 104 yards, a touchdown and 1 interception.
