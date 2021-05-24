BENTON — The Harding Academy Wildcats soccer team could not handle the defensive pressure from Green Forrest in the Class 3A state championship game Saturday at the Benton Athletic Complex.
Green Forrest scored goals in each half to beat the Wildcats 2-0 to win the Class 3A state title.
“They were really good, especially No. 14 [Allan DeLeon],” Harding Academy coach Caleb Hall said. “He ended up getting the MVP, and I completely agree with that. He was outstanding.”
Hall said the Tigers’ midfield was strong.
“They’ve got a great midfield that just controlled the middle of the field,” he said. “That is the way we like to build the attack up. They started shutting us down there. Even when we did get it up to the top, and we had some chances, their defense just closed it down quickly. It forced us to take rushed shots that we really didn’t have to set up the way we would like to.
“That is what really hurt us.”
Harding Academy had a chance to take an early lead when Lawson Brooks missed a shot that was saved by the Green Forrest goalkeeper.
The Tigers took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Blue Htoo with 13:43 left in the first half.
Harding Academy had three more chances to tie the game in the first half but came up empty each time.
Harding Academy had several chances early in the second half to get the equalizer but came up empty again.
Green Forrest’s Bryan Soto scored with 4:58 left in the game to seal the victory.
This was only Harding Academy’s third year with a soccer program. The Wildcats advanced to the state semifinals in 2019 but only played two games in 2020 because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“I’m really proud of this group,” Hall said. “We didn’t know what it was going to look like coming into this season. We lost so many seniors last year. Of the group, maybe only two of them started. There were a lot of people that we had to call up. They stepped up to the challenge, and really came together as a team.”
