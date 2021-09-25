Wait a minute, this is not the smell of a bus. There is no highway, no trees or billboards going past the windshield. The place feels familiar, the sounds around are pleasant and it feels like home.
Harding Academy football coach Neil Evans said last week, that this game against Briarcrest Christian is not a revenge game. He said it is just a game on the schedule and that he is hoping that the Wildcats will be ready to compete at a high level.
Briarcrest Christian entered the locker room as the No. 6 team in Tennessee Division II - Class AAA and undefeated. When the Saints bordered there bus for the midnight trip back to Tennessee the Saints will take a 42-27, win over the Wildcats with them back home.
Harding Academy defense could not contain the Saints offense under the leadership of their quarterback JD Sherrod and the offense game plan of the Saints.
The rushing defense had little success of containing the strong ability of junior running back Ahmed Miller.
Harding Academy took advantage of two fumble recoveries in the first quarter. With great field position, Evans would have preferred touchdown instead he had to settle for field goals from junior place kicker Kyle Ferrie.
“We would love touchdowns but when you play a real good opponent. You feel like your defense is playing well and points are at a premium you try and close that gap,” Evans said. “You try and chip away steady especially when your defensive is giving you a chance.”
Briarcrest Christian overcame the deficit and took the lead with 2:43 left in the first half with a touchdown drive that covered 80 in just four plays.
The offense for the Saints scored 35 points in the first half.
Briarcrest Christian football coach Brian Stewart said after the game that he was proud of how his team stuck with the game plan and didn’t panic against a good opponent.
“We have the ability to stop people and score points. We just can’t shoot ourselves in the foot.,” Stewart said. “What a quality ball club Harding has. We know the heritage and we wish them all the luck.”
Evans and the Wildcats had a chance in the second half. With good drives but could not find the end zone. He called on Ferrie to hit field goals from 25 and 37 yards.
Smith ability to find any open receiver required him to stretch the out the okay with his legs and that did not help his accuracy throwing the ball.
Smith started the game with completing 72 percent of his passes.
In the game, the defense for the Saints collapsed the pocket and forced Smith to scramble and try and throw good passes without planting his feet.
“That is one thing that we are happy about is how well our guys run to the football,” Stewart said. “Our secondary did a tremendous job. When you got to prepare for a team that throws it as much as they do and with quarterback that is as deadly as he is there is a lot of coverages and changes. I am proud of our kids for getting it done.”
