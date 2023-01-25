Harding Academy made the most of its long road trip on Tuesday night as the Wildcats handled business in a 71-40 blowout victory over Helena. The victory improved the Wildcats to 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the 3A-6 Conference.

Harding scored early and often in the first half, going 13 of 26 from the three-point line through three quarters. The Wildcats built a 22-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and poured it on even stronger in the second period on the way to a convincing 46-20 halftime lead.

