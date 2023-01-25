Harding Academy made the most of its long road trip on Tuesday night as the Wildcats handled business in a 71-40 blowout victory over Helena. The victory improved the Wildcats to 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the 3A-6 Conference.
Harding scored early and often in the first half, going 13 of 26 from the three-point line through three quarters. The Wildcats built a 22-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and poured it on even stronger in the second period on the way to a convincing 46-20 halftime lead.
“We shot the ball really well,” Wildcats coach Trey Jameson said. “The second quarter is where we kind of got our separation. Everything is easier when you are making shots and we shot the ball really well, so that helps.”
Senior Kayden Swindle led the Wildcats with 22 points, including 15 from the three-point line. Fellow senior Landon Koch added 14 points, also primarily off threes. Harding Academy also had strong play off the bench as sophomore Eli Baker had 9 points in the second quarter.
“He's been steadily improving,” Jameson said of Baker. “He's always been able to shoot it, but now he's able to start impacting the game in different ways – taking care of the ball and playing better defense. It was good to see him get in there and make an immediate impact. He can really fill it up if he's open. He works really hard at it, so I was proud of him.”
Jameson also noted that with Baker coming on stronger, and the return of sophomore Wyatt Simmons from injury, the Wildcats now have the necessary depth as district-tournament time approaches.
“We have a chance to get to second or third,” Jameson said. “We would have to beat some of those teams ahead of us, and those are some good teams. We're not looking at that too closely, we know that once we get to the conference tournament, we're going to have to beat a really good team regardless to get to the regional. We're really taking it day by day and getting ourselves better.”
The battle for first-place in the 3A-6 Conference took a bit of an ugly turn late during Helena's 53-41 victory over Harding Academy.
The Wildcats (14-5, 6-2 conf.) shook off the bus-lag of a two-hour trip and came out strong in the first half, building a 26-20 lead at the break. The Lady Cougars (19-1, 9-0) came back in the third quarter, putting up 19 points to overtake their guests for a 39-33 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
It was late in the fourth quarter when things went sideways for Harding Academy as head coach Rusty Garner disputed a foul call and received a technical foul. Later in the exchange, he was whistled again for a second technical at the tail end.
Garner gave a diplomatic response to the incident on record.
“I'm proud of our kids' toughness,” Garner said. “I would have liked to seen that toughness be rewarded. I was fairly frustrated that it wasn't. The official and I disagreed on how to do that.”
Senior Callie Citty led the Lady Wildcats with 14 points and 8 rebounds. Junior guard Khloe Fullerton added 13 points and senior McKenney Sheffield added 10 points before fouling out of the game late. The Lady Wildcats were 5 of 6 from the foul line for the entire game.
The resulting ejection and one-game suspension for Garner means assistant coach Eric Wallace will lead the Lady Wildcats tonight when they travel to Rose Bud for a make-up game.
“I hate to miss a game; I hate to not be with our team,” Garner said. “We've got six seniors we love, and I want to be with them every day I can. I'll miss being there with them, but Eric Wallace is more than capable. We've got a bunch of kids that we trust. It will be a weird night for me, but I have all the confidence in the world in coach Wallace and our kids.”
