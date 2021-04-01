Harding Academy made it clear to Clinton that it wasn't joking around Thursday evening at Wiggins Field, defeating the Yellow Jackets 15-4 for the Wildcats’ second 3A-2 Conference win of the season.
The Wildcats remained undefeated in the conference and improved the overall record to 5-5.
Harding Academy scored 10 runs in the first inning, with only one hit. Wildcats catcher Gavin Alveti, saw a fastball being delivered by Yellow Jackets starting pitcher Russ Hensley and did not miss his chance to get the barrel of the bat on the pitch. The ball got up into the wind that was blowing out toward left field and sailed over the fence for a grand slam home run.
Hensley could only get one out in the inning. He gave up five runs, one hit, walked five and hit five batters before Clinton coach Robert Prince went to the bullpen and called on relief pitcher Jobe Chauk.
Harding Academy baseball coach Alex Smith said after the game that it was a good game for his team to play and forget last Saturday night's loss in tournament play in Mayflower. It was also a chance for Smith to keep his team focused after the Wildcats scored 10 runs in the first inning.
“Our kids have heard us say year in and year out that we don’t care what the score is. It could be zero to zero, we could be down 10 or up 10, we have got to continue with our approach and get better,” Smith said. “Honestly we have really good kids that listen to us and they really go up there and have really good at bats.
“I am not a person that likes to look at batting averages. I like to look at something I call quality at bats. Our guys are really good at getting quality at bats, even if they get outs. They are doing quality things.”
In the second inning, starting pitcher Kade Smith stepped up to the plate and helped his team by lifting a sacrifice fly into center field scoring teammate Jayden Wilhite from third base. In the third inning with runners on first and second. Harding Academy outfielder Cayden Pryor came up to bat with one out. He showed patience at the plate and got a pitch that he could hit the ball to the right side of the infield to move the runners up one base.
These were quality at bats that Smith liked from his team. They showed that they were focused on helping the team.
Smith put the baseball in the capable right hand of Smith. He had command of his pitches and the strike zone. He finished the game with a total of 12 strikeouts. He did give up eight hits to the Yellow Jackets but he only allowed three runs.
“Smith is very dynamic. It is a word that I like to use for that. He has an overpowering fastball with the ability to throw a curveball for strikes. You put those together and you get 12 strikeouts,” Smith said. “He is a kid that came to us from the basketball team. So we are still working him and building up his pitch count. We will continue to work him up as we get closer to postseason play.”
Smith did get into a small jam in the fifth inning after he got the first two batters that he faced in the inning to strikeout.
Clinton senior outfielder Zac Alexander connected on a fastball by Smith that got too much of the plate and Alexander was able to hit a double into right center field.
Smith didn’t panic. He showed poise and remained focused. He just went back to work and he gave up four hits to the Yellow Jackets before he got freshman outfielder Carson McCormic to lift a flyball out to center field for the last out of the game.
Harding Academy next game will be Monday at Wiggins Field against Atkins. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
