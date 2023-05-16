LINCOLN — The showdown is set for this Saturday as the Harding Academy Wildcats go after another 3A State Championship.
The baseball 'Cats made their way back to the title game with a dramatic 10-5 victory over Bismark in the semifinal round this past Saturday, but had to wait until late Monday afternoon to find out their opponent in the championship game will be Rivercrest. The Colts downed Central Arkansas Christian 7-0 in the semifinal game for the top half of the bracket, which proceeded slower due to inclement weather earlier in the week and graduation conflicts over the weekend.
Harding Academy (24-7) won the first two rounds of state-tournament play fairly handily, but found themselves in a dogfight early on in the semifinals against a Bismark team uninterested in Wildcat baseball tradition.
“We were really impressed with the way their kids went about the game,” Harding Academy coach Shane Fullerton said. “The class they showed on the field, and the coaches were guys who could do a really good job. It was a very competitive game and something that gives us a boost to be able to come back from a deficit.”
The Lions struck first in the top of the first inning with two quick runs, putting the Wildcats at their first deficit since mid April. The turnaround for Harding Academy did not come until the bottom of the third inning when the Wildcats batted around the lineup and put up four runs. From that point, it became a process of adding to and protecting the lead.
There were also some impromptu lineup changes as starting first baseman Kaynan Harris woke up that morning under the weather, forcing Fullerton to move starting right fielder Parker Hawks over to first and put freshman Cam Pryor in right field. Harris' spot in the batting lineup went to freshman DH Nate Corbitt, who had a solid day with a hit, walk, and hit-by-pitch. But it was his close on the mound in relief of starter Levi Lang for the save which will go down as one of the key moments of the season for the Wildcats.
“He stepped up like everybody in our lineup did,” Fullerton said of Corbitt's performance. "I can't hardly mention anybody without mentioning them all. I don't know how many times during that inning he pitched that we stepped out of the dugout and told him how much of a poised pitch he made. That's a freshman not letting a world of pressure get to him.”
The Wildcats were able to regroup after an unproductive first two innings, eventually seizing momentum from a Bismark team intent on pulling off the big upset.
“As I left the coaches box after the second inning, I heard their coach say 'let's keep taking advantage of their mistakes,'” Fullerton said. “And I thought he was right. I thought in the first inning, that's what they did. Throughout the rest of the game, we kept that to a minimum. They did score three more, but those were with us securing and protecting a lead. Even though there were a few miscues, credit goes to them for fighting tough and making it a very competitive game.”
Junior pitcher Kyler Hoover got the win during Harding Academy's 4-1 victory over Booneville in the quarterfinal round on Friday in what was another stellar defensive performance from the Wildcats.
The Wildcats and Colts will play for the 3A state crown this Saturday at Bear Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas at 4 pm.
