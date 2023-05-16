baseball cats

The Harding Academy Wildcats, seen here in the 3A-3 Regional finals, will take on Rivercrest in the 3A State Championship baseball game in Conway Saturday at 4 pm.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

LINCOLN — The showdown is set for this Saturday as the Harding Academy Wildcats go after another 3A State Championship.

The baseball 'Cats made their way back to the title game with a dramatic 10-5 victory over Bismark in the semifinal round this past Saturday, but had to wait until late Monday afternoon to find out their opponent in the championship game will be Rivercrest. The Colts downed Central Arkansas Christian 7-0 in the semifinal game for the top half of the bracket, which proceeded slower due to inclement weather earlier in the week and graduation conflicts over the weekend.

