The Harding Academy Wildcats have played one of the toughest non-conference schedules of any team in the state.
Harding Academy is 3-2 after a 42-27 loss to Briarcrest Christian from Eads, Tennessee. Briarcrest is now undefeated at 6-0.
“They were very good,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said. “I don’t know if we could have done anything any differently. We might have played the best football game we’ve played in three years, just in terms of our effort. I think we could have executed a little bit cleaner offensively. Outside of that, it was a unbelievable effort by our guys. I don’t think there is one thing I can specifically point to to say that it could have been the difference.
“The difference is who they were, more than anything.”
Harding Academy’s other loss came to Class 5A Valley View, which is 3-1 on the season.
Evans said he thinks the tough schedule his team played will be beneficial as the season goes on, especially in the playoffs.
“I think you have to elevate all parts of your game because you are playing a great opponent,” he said. “I think playing great teams like that exposes things that perhaps you’ve been ignoring. It gives you something to attack in practice and be very specific. You don’t really get away with not playing a clean football game when you play teams of that caliber. It’s hard to win those games.
“The speed of the game, when you play teams at that level of football, especially being a small school like we are, you elevate yourself.”
Harding Academy quarterback Kade Smith has done well in his first year as the starter. He has completed 69 percent of his passes for 1,278 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has only thrown three interceptions. Smith has rushed for 118 yards and five touchdowns on 41 carries.
“Kade has done well,” Evans said. “He had a sprained ankle early on in the Camden Harmony Grove game and was able to finish that game. He went into the Briarcrest game not at full speed. We limited a lot of the play calls that involve him directly running.
“I think he’s done well. He’s got room for improvement. He knows that.”
Evans said Smith is probably the biggest benefactor of playing Valley View and Briarcrest.
“It has given him very specific things to work on and for us to work on with him,” Evans said. “I think he’s going to have a ton of growth. I still don’t think he’s played his best football yet, which is very exciting.”
Andrew Miller leads the Wildcats with 428 yards rushing on 62 carries. He’s scored seven touchdowns. He’s caught 11 passes for 138 yards and three more scores.
“He’s done very very well,” Evans said of Miller. “He’s not sneaking up on anyone. So we’re seeing a lot more loaded boxes. From a numbers standpoint, I don’t think he’s as productive as last year, but a lot of that has to do with what other teams are trying to take away, not necessarily him.”
Evans said a lot of players are playing well on the defensive side of the ball.
“Eli Wallis has played well,” Evans said, “as has our entire defensive line. Aaron Chism looked really good at free safety against Briarcrest. He’s playing at a very high level and makes our defense go. It was so good to see him play so well against great competition.”
Harding Academy hosts Mountain View in a 3A-2 matchup this Friday at First Security Stadium. The Yellowjackets are 4-1 on the season with wins over Fouke, Hector, Quitman and Poyen. Their lone loss came to Hoxie.
“The biggest thing we’ve got to do is account for the multiple formations that they give us,” Evans said of Mountain View. “We’ve got to make sure that someone besides the quarterback [Elijah Carlton] beats us. He’s a great player. We had a very difficult time handling him in the run game last year.
“He’s a dynamic young man. He’s a competitor. They very much run their offense through him.”
Harding Academy beat Mountain View 49-22 last season.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
