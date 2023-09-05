SEARCY — Under better weather conditions than a week prior, Harding Academy scored 31 unanswered points in the first half against Camden Harmony Grove and defeated the Hornets 38-7, Friday night at home at First Security Stadium.
Harding Academy’s offense was led by junior quarterback Owen Miller and junior running back Issac Baker, as they both were a lethal one-two combination against the Hornets defense.
Miller was cool under pressure, throwing the ball 18 times and completing 13 for 135 yards. He also had 81 yards rushing with the football and scored two touchdowns. Baker also scored two touchdowns and finished the game with 134 yards.
“He was cool under pressure and that is something that you can’t coach,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said about his quarterback. “Either you have it or you don’t and I am glad that we don’t have to defend against him. His ability to extend plays, his ability to make just enough plays on called runs really puts pressure on teams.”
Evans said after the game that the Wildcats wanted to control the tempo of the game and take advantage of what Harmony Grove defense gave the Wildcats.
Evans said that the Hornets were a quality and solid squad. Harmony Grove defense did change their looks at the line of scrimmage and with their pass defense, the Hornets never came out in the same coverage or look during the entire game.
Evans was concerned that the Wildcats would have an emotional let-down against the Hornets this week after the emotional victory last Friday against Valley View.
“I was pleased that we came out and got a fast start,” Evans said. “Last week against Valley View it was an emotional win and a big win against a worthy opponent. To be able to come in and play another top five, some people think top three and not have an effort or an emotional let down says a ton about our players, says a ton about our staff getting our players ready.”
The first offensive effort of the game for the Wildcats produced an 11 play, 73-yard scoring drive ending with Miller running 16-yard run and crossing the goal line.
Evans said that the strength of the defensive line is a group of players that are quick enough to get across the line of scrimmage and they forced Harmony Grove senior quarterback Caleb Johnson out of the pocket and applied pressure on the Hornets running attack.
“We felt like the strength of our defense is the D-line and senior linebacker Wyatt Simmons being in the box,” Evans said. “I felt like we could do something, especially against their pass protection. Really, when we figured out the rhythm we could bring some pressure.”
The pass defense for the Wildcats in the game made some slight adjustments and Evans said the ability to be able to disguise the coverages brought more pressure into the pocket, and being able to force Johnson out of the pocket and passes were falling to the turf as an incomplete pass.
Evans said that the momentum of the game came in the second quarter when the Wildcats senior linebacker Sam Swindle got across the line of scrimmage and blocked a punt attempt by the Hornets and then junior Brody Myers recovered the ball at the Hornets 1-yard line.
In the Wildcat formation, Simmons took the direct snap to him, started to his right side of the offensive line, then sidestep to his left and scored.
Harmony Grove scored their only touchdown late in the fourth quarter when Johnson threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Landon Garrett.
Camden Harmony Grove coach Ernie Horstkamp said before he boarded the bus, that Harding Academy is a good team and he believed that a couple plays that were missed by his defense and it might have changed the direction of the game.
“Harding Academy is a great team,” Horstkamp said. “I felt like early in the first possession we had a couple of interceptions that we dropped. When you play a team like that you can’t give them opportunities. We were in position to make some plays and we had some dropped balls. I could have been closer, you can’t give them extra opportunities.”
The Wildcats will face Booneville Friday at home at First Security Stadium in a non-conference game. The kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm.
