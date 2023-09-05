SEARCY — Under better weather conditions than a week prior, Harding Academy scored 31 unanswered points in the first half against Camden Harmony Grove and defeated the Hornets 38-7, Friday night at home at First Security Stadium.

Harding Academy’s offense was led by junior quarterback Owen Miller and junior running back Issac Baker, as they both were a lethal one-two combination against the Hornets defense.

