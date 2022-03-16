The Harding Academy Wildcats bounced back from their two-game skid to beat Mountain View 13-2 on Monday in the 3A-2 conference opener.
With the win, Harding Academy is now 5-2 on the season.
The Yellowjackets got on the board in the top of the first inning. Elijah Carlton was hit by a pitch and scored on an error.
The Wildcats responded with five runs in the bottom of the first to lead 5-1.
Scoring were Kade Smith, Levi Lang, Gavin Alveti, Chris Anderson and Cooper Welch.
The Wildcats added a run in the bottom of the second to lead 6-1. Smith reached on an error and scored on a bases-loaded walk to Daniel Henley.
After a scoreless third inning, Mountain View’s Trampas Stubbs hit a solo home run to make the score 6-2.
Harding Academy came back with 7 runs in the bottom of the fourth. Scoring were Kyler Hooever, Smith, Alveti, Anderson, Welch, Eli Wallis and Jadyn Wilhite.
The Wildcats had only 4 hits in the victory. They got one each from Hoover, Smith, Alveti and Wilhite. Mountain View pitching gave up 13 walks.
Hoover, Wilhite and Cade Pryor combined to pitch a 3-hitter. Hoover struck out 5 while Wilhite struck out 3.
The Wildcats had not played since dropping two games to Conway and Little Rock Catholic on March 3 in Benton. They had last week off because of spring break.
“It was great to get back in the saddle after nine days off for spring break,” Harding Academy coach Shane Fullerton said. “We came out a little rusty but played well in the late innings of the varsity game and the early innings of the junior varsity game against Searcy.
“I thought every team — both of our teams and Mountain View and Searcy — had kids who were competing hard. It was a fun night.”
Harding Academy beat Searcy in a junior varsity game, 14-4.
