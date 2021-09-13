HEBER SPRINGS — They have been playing football at Heber Springs High School for a century. Friday night, the celebration included perfect weather, a view of the surrounding mountains and fireworks.
What the football fans inside Panther Stadium did not count on was that Harding Academy would interrupt the celebration by scoring 42 points in the game in a 42-7 win over Heber Springs.
Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said after the game that he was satisfied that the Wildcats showed no lingering emotions about the loss at Valley View on Sept. 3.
“I am very pleased, I thought that everyone responded very well,” Evans said. “I was very impressed with Kade Smith. He did a phenomenal job. The defense played very well, I am very proud of the response of the team. How resilient our team and they put together a well executed game.”
All football coaches want is to put their team in a good position to win football games. Evans put his defense in great position during the game because of talented placekicker Kyle Ferrie.
Ferrie kicked off seven times during the game and seven times the Panthers had to start the offense at their own 25-yard line. He also punted the ball twice for 100 yards, which helped the Wildcats defense by keeping the Panthers deep in their own territory.
Evans says that the results of Ferrie’s kicks were due to his dedication to his skill of kicking the football and he is a weapon for the Wildcats.
“He is a huge weapon, he is one of the best kickers in the country,” Evans said. “In the first quarter he kicked three out of the end zone. We thought okay, he has got the wind and obviously he struck it very well. To kick it into the wind in the second quarter and he kicked it into the wind and just put it out of the back end. He is a special talent and certainly a weapon.”
Evans says that Ferrie works hard perfecting his craft and all the good things that he earns is well earned.
The defense used a combination of gap management by the linebackers and a good rush from off the ends to collapse the pocket around Panthers’ sophomore quarterback Xander Lindley and forced the Panthers to rely on the ground with running back sophomore Parker Brown.
Lindley completed six passes for 22 yards against the Wildcats defense, he also rushed the ball for three yards. Brown ran the ball for 98 yards, his longest run was 56 yards for the only Panther touchdown in the third quarter.
“I was impressed with our defensive line. We did a really good job in mixing up our pressure,” Evans said. “We were doing good things with our coverage, especially post snap things that we were working on and it showed up.”
Leading the Wildcat’s defense was junior defensive end Levi Mercer, he had five solo tackles including two behind the line of scrimmage.
Heber Springs Todd Wood wanted to see his team compete and be ready for a battle against the defending Class 3A state champions.
“I challenged them before the ballgame, I said ‘the number one thing I gotta have is a fight.’At halftime I told them I know that you are down but you gotta keep fighting, you got to keep learning and keep pushing,” Wood said. “That is what we saw in the second half. We got a chance to go against twos and threes and that is fine. We have to have that ability to turn it up.”
Harding Academy offense led by junior quarterback Smith and senior running back Andrew Miller, leading the Wildcats into the end zone six times in the first half.
Miller ran with power up the middle between the tackles and then added a finesse running style by getting around either tackle into the flat area , finding the seam and then punishing the Panther defender.
Miller finished the game carrying the football 11 times for 150 yards, including a touchdown run in the second quarter that covered 85-yards with 2:38 left in the first half. Miller also threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Landon Koch in the first quarter.
Smith threw the ball with accuracy and he did not force any mistakes-no interceptions. He threw 13 passes and completed 10 throws for a total of 121 yards. He directed scoring drives of 48, 28, 28, 37, 32, 85 yards and ran for 37 yards and he scored two touchdowns.
“It was a great week of preparation,” Evans said. “The assistant coaches put together a phenomenal game plan.”
Next week the Wildcats will be home at First Security Stadium for the first time this season. Evans said that will be a nice change for Harding Academy and he is hoping that it will be a good homecoming against Camden Harmony Grove. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
“It will be good for our fans,” Evans said. “It will be awesome to play at home.”
