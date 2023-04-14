The Harding Academy Wildcats were one questionable call away from a win in what was ultimately a 3-3 tie against Heber Springs Thursday night at the Stevens Soccer Complex in Searcy.
Junior Alex Jones saved the night for Harding Academy with the tying goal in the final minute, but fans and the Wildcats bench were already hot under the collar when the Panthers were rewarded a free kick off a tripping foul called against the Wildcats with 20:46 remaining. Heber Springs converted the kick to take a 3-2 lead, putting the Wildcats in serious jeopardy at that point.
“I have no idea, honestly,” Wildcats head coach Caleb Hall said. “It looked like one of their guys and two of our guys were running neck and neck for the ball. The guy fell down as every soccer player wants to try and get that call, and he got it.”
Regardless of the validity of the call, it was a strong comeback for Heber in any instance as the Panthers started out on a disastrous note in the second minute with an own-goal triggered by a close-range kick by Wildcats senior forward Colson Sipe. That gave Harding Academy (7-2-2 overall, 4-2-2 in 4A-North Conference) an early 1-0 lead, and Sipe added to that in the 12th minute with a straight-ahead attack that easily found the back of the net to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.
That advantage did not last long as the Panthers turned things around at that point with a free-kick score at 26:55 and a score from the right side just over a minute later to tie the game at 2-2, and the score remained that way until the disputed free kick late for the Panthers.
Once the Wildcats found themselves down, the intensity picked up as they began to possess the ball more than they had all night up to that point. There were a number of shots on goal before Jones was finally able to convert shortly after a failed corner kick.
“Honestly, we had so many chances,” Hall said. “I knew we were finally going to hit one. We were really moving the ball well. We were crossing in and we were getting chances, and I knew one would go in. Waiting that late gets pretty nervous, but I was proud of the guys for doing that.”
It also took a number of big saves from Harding goalkeeper Grant Miller to save the game, especially in the second half. Miller stopped both high balls and low balls as the Panthers won the possession battle for the first hour.
“Grant's a freshman, and we didn't know when the season started what our keeper situation was going to look like,” Hall said. “He's just stepped up and been outstanding. He's had so many clutch saves this season. The last time I tallied it, he's already got 40-something saves.”
Both teams earned a conference point with the tie. Robinson currently sits atop the 4A-North standings at 6-0-3, followed by 6-1-1 Brookland in second. Wynne is third at 4-1-1 with Harding Academy in fourth, the final qualifying position for a state tournament berth. Lisa Academy is still mathematically alive in fifth at 4-4-1 with Heber in sixth place at 2-3-3.
“It doesn't put us in as good a situation as we were hoping for,” Hall said. “We were hoping to come out with a win here. But it means we are definitely still in contention in a good spot to get into the state tournament. We've got a very tough conference this year, very balanced. Teams that beat certain teams get beat by others. It's been really up and down, and we love that. We moved up from 3A, and that's what we wanted was some competition. We love playing good teams.”
Harding Academy will host leading-leading Robinson Monday at 7 pm.
