wade

Harding Academy sophomore forward Jacob Wade battles a Heber Springs defender for possession during a 3-3 tie between the Wildcats and Panthers on Thursday at Harding University.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

The Harding Academy Wildcats were one questionable call away from a win in what was ultimately a 3-3 tie against Heber Springs Thursday night at the Stevens Soccer Complex in Searcy.

Junior Alex Jones saved the night for Harding Academy with the tying goal in the final minute, but fans and the Wildcats bench were already hot under the collar when the Panthers were rewarded a free kick off a tripping foul called against the Wildcats with 20:46 remaining. Heber Springs converted the kick to take a 3-2 lead, putting the Wildcats in serious jeopardy at that point.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.