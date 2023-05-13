The Harding baseball Wildcats punched their ticket to the 3A state finals on Saturday with a 10-5 victory over Bismark in the semifinal round. The Wildcats will have to wait until tomorrow afternoon to find out their opponent as the top half of the semifinal bracket will be decided at 1 pm.
The Lady Wildcats soccer team has been dominant throughout the 4A state soccer tournament, and sealed the deal for their third-consecutive trip to the state championship game with a 7-0 victory over Prairie Grove in Saturday's semifinal match. Junior Jama Akpanudo led the way once again with another hat trick as Harding Academy will take on Robinson next Saturday at Estes Field in Conway in the title match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.