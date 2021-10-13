Despite being 5-2 and losing both games to bigger competition, Harding Academy remains third in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media Class 3A poll.
The Wildcats lost to Class 5A Valley View and top ranked Briarcrest Christian from Tennessee. They are undefeated against Arkansas teams in Class 4A and below.
Prescott received 11 first-place votes to retain the top spot in Class 3A. McGehee is second. Booneville is fourth while Charleston is fifth.
Bryant is the overall No. 1 team, receiving all 12 first-place votes. Cabot, previously No. 2, fell to No. 5 after a loss to Conway last week.
Conway is now No. 2., followed by Bentonville, Lake Hamilton and Cabot.
Overall
1. Bryant (5-1)
2. Conway (5-1)
3. Bentonville (5-1)
4. Lake Hamilton (6-0)
5. Cabot (5-1)
6. Pulaski Academy (5-1)
7. North Little Rock (5-1)
8. Fayetteville (4-2)
9. Benton (5-1)
10. Fort Smith Northside (5-1)
Class 7A
1. Bryant (5-1)
2. Conway (5-1)
3. Bentonville (5-1)
4. Cabot (5-1)
5. North Little Rock (5-1)
Class 6A
1. Lake Hamilton (6-0)
2. Benton (5-1)
3. Jonesboro (4-2)
4. Greenwood (4-2)
5. Sylvan Hills (5-1)
Class 5A
1. Pulaski Academy (5-1)
2. Vilonia (6-0)
3. Greenbrier (6-0)
4. White Hall (5-2)
5. LR Christian (6-1)
Class 4A
1. Shiloh Christian (5-1)
2. Warren (5-1)
3. Joe T. Robinson (5-1)
4. Stuttgart (5-1)
5. Ashdown (6-0)
Class 3A
1. Prescott (6-0)
2. McGehee (6-0)
3. Harding Academy (5-2)
4. Booneville (6-1)
5. Charleston (6-0)
Class 2A
1. McCrory (5-1)
2. Bigelow (6-0)
3. Des Arc (5-1)
4. Clarendon (4-1)
5. Fordyce (4-2)
