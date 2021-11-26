Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said he expected a four-quarter game against Centerpoint in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
The Wildcats’ defense had other thoughts.
Harding Academy led 35-0 at halftime en route to a 35-7 win over the Knights on Friday at First Security Stadium. The two-time defending state champions will play Booneville in the state semifinals this Friday at First Security Stadium.
“It was just an unbelievable effort by our football team,” Evans said. “We started on Monday with our preparation. To be able to practice on Thanksgiving is so special. Then to be able prepare our guys, and the maturity and resiliency that they have, to have an unusual week, being out of school and to show up and still have the discipline speaks volumes. It speaks volumes to our players and our staff.”
Harding Academy’s offense played more than a half for the first time in recent weeks. That led to Andrew Miller having a season-high in carries. He ran the ball 19 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on runs of 1 and 3 yards.
“We talked about it as coaches … he makes us go on offense,” Evans said of Miller. “There’s no about it. But I’ll tell you. Our offensive line may have played their best game. Their defensive front [Centerpoint] is really good. They’ve got an all-state returner at linebacker. They created tones of trouble — blitzing and moving. It was just an unbelievable job by our offensive line.”
Harding Academy finished with 143 yards rushing. Junior quarterback Kade Smith completed 10 of 16 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. His lone touchdown pass was 30 yards to Wyatt Simmons, who caught a deflected pass and carried into the end zone with 3:49 left in the first half.
Smith also scored two touchdowns, both on 1 yard each. Harding Academy kicker Kyle Ferrie made all five of his extra point attempts as the Wildcats led 35-0 at halftime.
Evans said his team had to overcome some mistakes.
“They got us in some negative situations,” Evans said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit by not executing in some spots. I think it says a lot about our team, being able to overcome those things.”
Centerpoint’s only touchdown came with 5:19 left in the game when Dillon Fox scored on a 7-yard run. Hayden Rogers kicked the extra point.
Centerpoint quarterback Joshua Lawson completed 14 of 24 passes for 131 yards. He also threw two interceptions — one each by Ryan McGaha and Lawson Brooks. Harding Academy held Centerpoint to 52 yards rushing and 155 yards passing.
Cooper Welch led Harding Academy with 9 tackles. Getting 4 tackles each were Aaron Chism, Sikan Akpanudo, Brooks and Levi Mercer.
Centerpoint Coach Cary Rogers said his team’s plan was to try to control the clock.
“We knew big plays would be few and far between,” Rogers said. “We were hopeful to control the clock and get a few turnovers. Those didn’t pan out. What do you do then? I’m pleased with the effort.”
In addition to Harding Academy and Booneville in one semifinal, Prescott wil play at McGehee. The Class 3A state championship game is Dec. 11 at noon at War Memorial Stadium.
