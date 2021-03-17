CLINTON — The Harding Academy Wildcats will be going for their first state basketball championship in eight years Friday after they knocked off the McGehee Owls 51-45 Monday night in the semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament.
The victory was the sixth straight for the Wildcats (20-7), who finished second during the 3A-2 Conference regular season but dropped to the four seed after losing twice in the conference tournament. The Wildcats began their postseason run by upsetting the 3A-3 top seed and host Manila 62-52 in the opening round of the Region 2 tournament.
The Owls (18-5) had been on a five-game winning streak, winning Region 4 over Dumas. And it even looked like it was going to be the Owls' night when they opened up a 15-9 lead after one quarter of play and extended that to 24-13 midway through the second quarter.
But the Wildcats began to mount a comeback and eventually scored the final 13 points of the first half. Ty Dugger had two layups that was followed by a 3-pointer by Carter Neal and a layup by Jackson Fox that tied the score at 24-24 at intermission.
McGehee scored the first four points of the second half but Harding Academy answered with 3-pointers from Neal and Kade Smith to take its first lead, 30-28, since 5-4. The Owls went on another 4-0 run to regain the lead at 32-30 but Neal answered with another 3-pointer to put the Wildcats up 33-32.
The Owls scored the next five for a 37-33 lead but again the Wildcats rebounded and were able to knot the score up again, 37-37, after three quarters of play.
McGehee scored the first bucket of the fourth quarter but Neal responded with a 3-pointer with 5:25 left to put the Wildcats up 40-39, a lead they did not surrender the rest of the way.
Smith added another 3-pointer 45 seconds later for a 43-39 lead and a stick-back by Neal with 1:37 left to play pushed the lead to 46-41. After that point, McGehee only got as close as three points while Harding Academy made four free throws in the final 24 seconds.
Neal finished the game with 19 points, knocking down five 3-pointers. Dugger netted 12 and Sipe added nine.
Demarcus Manning led McGehee with 14 points.
