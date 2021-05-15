ASHDOWN — The journey is as long as the next step taken and for Harding Academy they just keep making steps and extending the 2021 baseball season.
Friday afternoon was a perfect day for baseball in southwest Arkansas, not a cloud in the sky and the water of the Red River flowed peacefully but the Wildcats just kept rolling along, like the lazy waters of a river.
Harding Academy did not wait for the motor on the team’s bus to cool off before they heated up their bats at the plate and the Wildcats scored nine runs in the first inning and sent 13 batters to the plate and just so there was no doubt, the Wildcats scored five more runs in the second inning and walked away with a 15-2, win over DeWitt High School.
The winning streak for the Wildcats now stands at 18 games in a row. The last time the Wildcats lost a game was an extra inning defeat at the Mayflower High School Baseball Tournament against Lonoke High School 13-12 but the Wildcats had a chance to beat the Jackrabbits back on March 2, but a throwing error allowed the winning run.
All of that, is just muddy river water under the bridge, it is just faded ancient history.
In the first inning rally, Wildcat’s junior third baseman Cooper Welch saw a fastball that was in the right spot and it landed in a better spot over the left field fence in front of the scoreboard for a three-run home run. Welch finished the game with two hits and scored two runs for the Wildcats.
As the ball sailed over the fence, out of the Dragon's dugout and DeWitt High School baseball coach Drew Horton made that long walk out to the mound to relieve Luke Smith, he had to take the designated hitter Joseph Harris out of the line up and place the ball in his hand to pitch to the Wildcats.
Harris put the fire out but the Wildcats bats would not cool down. In the second inning Harding Academy scored five more runs and the biggest hits came off of the bat of sophomore catcher Levi Lang and freshman shortstop Kyler Hoover.
Lang saw a fastball from Harris and he saw it well, the ball got up into the air and with a slight breeze pushing the ball it sailed over the fence in deep left field. Lang finished the game with one hit but he was on base three times and scored three runs.
“We burned our No.1 yesterday and today we had to go with our No.2 and Harding was on time,” Horton said before boarding his team’s bus. “They hit the ball hard and it was the next man up and hats off to Harding they hit everything and laid off of everything.”
Harding Academy coach Alex Smith said that Hoover is a very nice piece to the defense for the Wildcats and he is only going to get better because of the experience of playing everyday.
Hoover flashed his glove against DeWitt and was able to end a potential scoring threat in the first inning by taking a ground ball hit by DeWitt’s right fielder Owen St.John. Hoover calmly caught the ball and had presence enough to step on the bag at second and then threw a perfect strike to first baseman junior first baseman Eli Wallis to complete the double play.
Hoover found success at the plate too, he hit two doubles in the game, stole a base, scored two runs and knocked in two runs.
“When college coaches build their teams they focus on the up middle of the field. We have such a strong middle of the field no matter if one kid is pitching we have another kid that can slide in there and we are still very strong up the middle,” Smith said. “And Mr. Hoover is a big part of that, he plates shortstop everyday. He pitched early on but hurt his arm a little so we backed off of that and he has been the everyday shortstop for us.”
Smith loves the enthusiasm that Hoover approaches the game and the good news for Smith and Wildcats baseball fans, is Hoover is just a freshman.
Harding Academy starting pitcher junior Gavin Alveti picked up the win for the Wildcats after facing just three batters in the first inning, thanks to Hoover providing his pitcher, the best friend a pitcher has the double play ground ball.
Smith went to the bullpen and gave his relief staff some work out on the mound to gain that experience of being on the mound in the tournament.
Making an appearance on the mound for the Wildcats sophomore Jadyn Wilhite, he worked two innings and gave up two runs but he struck out two before being replaced by sophomore Caden Pryor, working the final two innings of the game, he did not give up a run, he did allow just one hit and he worked out of a scoring threat.
According to Smith, the Wildcats are just a fun team to watch play the game of baseball and the fun continues for Harding Academy Saturday afternoon and hopefully, it will be one more step closer to the team’s prize-raising the Class 3A Championship Trophy.
Harding Academy will play Ashdown in the Class 3A state semifinals Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.