The Harding Academy Wildcats won the most important game of the season Monday, beating Mountain View 10-0 in the first round of the 3A-2 district tournament.
With the win, Harding Academy is qualified for next week’s regional tournament, which will be played at Clinton High School.
“This is the first game that we’ve had this year that’s been like that,” Harding Academy coach Alex Smith said. “It doesn’t matter who you are playing. It doesn’t matter if you are playing well. It’s just kind of a nerve-wracking game.”
Normally, conferences will hold district tournaments where the top two finishers are seeded into the semifinals. Smith said the conference superintendents voted to hold a straight tournament.
After holding Mountain View scoreless in the top of the first, the Wildcats came back with six runs in the bottom of the first to take control of the game.
The first six batters for Harding Academy all scored runs. They were Kyler Hoover, Levi Lang, Gavin Alveti, Kade Smith, Cooper Welch and Chris Anderson.
“That helps,” Smith said of the six-run first. “We threw strikes in the top half of the inning and got out pretty cleanly. Then our guys came up and went to work and put some runs on the board. That really helps you settle in.”
Harding Academy scored two runs in the bottom of the third to lead 8-0. Daniel Henley led off with a double and went to third on a passed ball. He scored on a wild pitch. Jadyn Wilhite walked and scored on an RBI groundout by Hooever.
Harding Academy’s ninth run came on a solo home run by Smith with one out in the fourth inning.
When the game looked like it might stretch to a fifth inning, Hoover reached on an error with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. He stole second and third and scored the game-ending run on a wild pitch.
“We’re trying to save arms,” Coach Smith said. “You want as many arms ready on that third and final day because the deeper team is usually going to win.”
Smith said not putting away teams when it has the chance is something his team has struggled with at times this year.
“The middle part of the game, where we’ve been up big, we haven’t been putting teams away,” he said. “I was happy with our guys doing that today. Hopefully, we can get a little bit better at that in the future.”
Sophomore pitcher Caden Pryor got the win. He gave up three hits in five innings of work. He struck out seven and retired the final 10 batters he faced.
“He hasn’t had a lot of innings this year,” Smith said of Pryor. “He is a guy we are going to lean on in the future. He is a competitor. He throws strikes. He’s got a fastball and a curveball. He’s a really good kid. I’m excited to watch him grow as a pitcher.”
Harding Academy will play in the semifinals of the district tournament Wednesday at 4 p.m. The championship game is Thursday at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.