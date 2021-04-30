By MEL SUITER
Special for the Daily Citizen
The race was on Wednesday evening between the semifinal teams of the 3A-2 conference and Mother Nature.
Beat the rain and get the games completed and with the right teams playing for the tournament championship or dampen the spirit and wash the game away and extend the tournament.
Harding Academy kept its winning streak alive and growing by defeating Clinton 10-0 Wednesday afternoon and advancing to the championship game of the 3A-2 district tournament under threatening sky’s over cozy Wiggins Field.
Harding Academy starting pitcher Kade Smith worked the complete game for the Wildcats.
Smith only gave up one hit and they came on the first inning. He dominated the strike zone with his artisanal of pitches.
The offense for the Wildcats was led by Dan Henley scored three runs and one RBI when he let a pitch that was outside for ball four.
Henley works from the seven spot in Harding Academy baseball coach Alex Smith lineup.
Smith said that Henley’s batting average is the quietest .425 that he has ever had the privilege of witnessing.
“He is the most consistent player that I have ever coached, “ Smith said. “He is consistent in how he swings it, never gets down on himself. He never gets pump up about himself. He kind of gives and takes and that allows him to go up there and he does nothing special and it is a very quiet 425.”
Harding Academy took control of the game in the second inning by scoring four runs with out a hit.
Clinton starting pitcher Peyton Nelson started the game strong for the Yellowjackets but in the second inning he lost command of the strike zone.
Harding Academy’s offense will take a pitcher’s mistake and take full advantage by scoring runs.
Clinton baseball coach Robert Prince used three pitchers trying to solve the Wildcat’s bats.
Smith was dominated the game and over powered the Yellowjackets and help the Wildcats maintain the winning streak.
Harding Academy played Pangburn in the championship game Friday. Coverage of that game will appear in Tuesday’s Daily Citizen.
Log In
