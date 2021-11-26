Harding Academy’s Andrew Miller carried the ball 19 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns as the Wildcats beat Centerpoint 35-7 in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state playoffs Friday night at First Security Stadium.
Harding Academy (11-2) advances to play Booneville at home in the state semifinals next Friday. Centerpoint ends its season at 9-4.
Miller scored on runs of 1 and 3 yards. His 19 carries are a season high for the senior running back, who has rushed for 1,367 yards this season.
“We talked about it as coaches … he makes us go on offense,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said of Miller. “There’s not about it. But I’ll tell you. Our offensive line may have played their best game. Their defensive front [Centerpoint] is really good. They’ve got an all-state returner at linebacker. They created tones of trouble — blitzing and moving. It was just an unbelievable job by our offensive line.”
Harding Academy finished with 143 yards rushing. Junior quarterback Kade Smith completed 10 of 16 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. His lone touchdown pass was 30 yards to Wyatt Simmons. Smith also scored two touchdowns, both on 1 yard each. Harding Academy kicker Kyle Ferrie made all five of his extra point attempts as the Wildcats led 35-0 at halftime.
Evans said his team had to overcome some mistakes.
“They got us in some negative situations,” Evans said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit by not executing in some spots. I think it says a lot about our team, being able to overcome those things.”
Centerpoint’s only touchdown came with 5:19 left in the game when Dillon Fox scored on a 7-yard run. Hayden Rogers kicked the extra point.
Centerpoint quarterback Joshua Lawson completed 14 of 24 passes for 131 yards. He also threw two interceptions — one each by Ryan McGaha and Lawson Brooks.
