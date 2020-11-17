COVID-19 strikes again, this time in the 3A state playoffs as Smackover has been forced to forfeit its first-round game at Harding Academy on Friday due to positive cases.
Smackover's forfeit was announced in a news release from the Arkansas Activities Association on Tuesday. The AAA did not say how many active cases there were on the team and the staff.
“I am sorry to hear of this for two reasons,” Harding Academy Athletic Director James Simmons said. “First, I’m sorry for the impact this is having on their school. We wish a healthy recovery for their students who are sick with COVID. Second, for our team, coaches, school and community that will be missing out on this playoff game.”
The Wildcats have yet to play a game in the playoffs and will be without competition for two weeks straight.
"I don’t think it will hurt us," Harding Academy head coach Neil Evans said. "We will continue to work on making ourselves better. There’s nothing we can do about the cancellation."
Harding Academy will host Nov. 27 Friday's winner between Jessievlle and Harrisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.