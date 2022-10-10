An upset in the making through one half morphed into a second-half blowout as Harding Academy pulled away for a 41-12 victory over Bald Knob Friday at First Security Stadium. The victory improves the Wildcats to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the 4A-2 Conference. The Bulldogs fell to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
Bald Knob came out daring Harding to match its intensity to start the game and kept the Wildcats off the scoreboard on their initial drive. In fact, the Bulldogs found the end zone twice in the first half and limited Harding Academy to one touchdown, although a pair of Kyle Ferrie field goals gave the hosts a 13-12 lead at the break. Ferrie’s second field goal came as time expired in the first half from 54 yards.
Once the second half started, it was all Wildcats as senior defensive end Levi Mercer made life miserable for Bald Knob quarterback Reece Moody. Mercer brought Moody down behind the line four separate times in the second half, and pressured him countless times as the Bulldogs were quickly forced to open up their passing game in an attempt to respond to the quick-scoring Wildcats.
“We felt like they had a much hotter intensity in the first half,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said. “I give them a ton of credit for that. They came out ready to play and had their guys ready to go. They were far more physical at the point of contact. It turned into a situation where we were playing to not make mistakes and playing to not lose rather than playing to win. We really needed to get to the half and settle in, and we did.”
The first quarter ended without a score until Ferrie finally got the Wildcats on the scoreboard with a 37-yard field goal at the 10:31 mark of the second quarter. Senior running back Heath Griffin added to that with 6:19 to play in the half when he rumbled into the end zone from three yards out to give Harding Academy a 10-0 lead.
The Bulldogs quickly responded when Moody found junior receiver Micah Story on a big 79-yard touchdown pass play up the middle. Story slipped into the backfield unnoticed and had too much of a head start for the Wildcats secondary to catch up.
The Wildcats then drove into Bald Knob’s red zone, but Brady Johnson came up big for the Bulldogs when he intercepted a pass from Harding QB Owen Miller at the Bald Knob 10-yard line and returned it all the way to the 42-yard line. From there, a long pass play, followed by two runs by junior running back Vaughn Hickman set the Bulldogs up with a first and goal at the 2. Moody punched it in from there, giving Bald Knob a brief 12-10 lead with 31 seconds left in the half.
“Hats off to our kids,” Bald Knob coach Lonnie Roberson said. “Obviously, we came in with a game plan. We executed that well in the first half, but second half, we have to learn how to finish against good football teams. Last week, we took a step forward dealing with the adversity of being down a couple of scores and then coming back in that game. This week, we come out and execute a good first half, held them to field goals and one touchdown. They’re a great football team – you’re talking about the No. 2 team in the state. The score in the paper is probably going to look a little different, but it’s a close ball game.”
Mercer’s pursuit and tackles for losses proved too much for Moody and the Bulldog offense to overcome, as a number of their second-half possessions were three-and-outs, and promising drives were quickly turned into long-yardage situations for Bald Knob.
“He’s one of the best I’ve ever coached,” Evans said. “His motor seems to run the hottest when we need a play. He seems to get better as the game goes on. He’s got a lot of tools in his pass-rush arsenal. They got down a few scores and felt like they had to put the ball in the air and play some catch up, and that enabled him to really key in and get some good pass rushes.”
The Bulldogs will be in Searcy again this Friday when they play at Riverview in the Red-River Rivalry game. The Wildcats will host the Raiders next week.
