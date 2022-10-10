An upset in the making through one half morphed into a second-half blowout as Harding Academy pulled away for a 41-12 victory over Bald Knob Friday at First Security Stadium. The victory improves the Wildcats to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the 4A-2 Conference. The Bulldogs fell to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

Bald Knob came out daring Harding to match its intensity to start the game and kept the Wildcats off the scoreboard on their initial drive. In fact, the Bulldogs found the end zone twice in the first half and limited Harding Academy to one touchdown, although a pair of Kyle Ferrie field goals gave the hosts a 13-12 lead at the break. Ferrie’s second field goal came as time expired in the first half from 54 yards.

