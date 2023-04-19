For the Harding Academy baseball team, it was an emotional senior night for four of the Wildcats' biggest stars. For the Lady 'Cats softball team, it was the 3A-6 Conference championship game against an equally impressive Pangburn team. In the end, it went down as a victory for both teams as the Wildcats trounced the Tigers in an 11-1 mercy rule while the Lady Wildcats claimed the league title with a 9-0 shutout over Pangburn on Tuesday.
The two games occurred 20 feet apart from each other on the adjacent fields at Harding Academy at exactly the same time. Senior Kade Smith directed traffic on the baseball side with another strong performance on the mound, while freshman Ava “Ace” Ellis propelled the Lady Wildcats to a perfect 5-0 record in their 3A-6 Conference finale.
The Wildcats got their bats going in the bottom of the second, when a double from sophomore Jeremiah Myers scored Isaac Baker and James Henley, and moved Kam Hoover into scoring position at third. Kaynan Harris scored three later in the inning with a single to deep center. On his second trip to the plate in the second, Henley came up big again when his single shot to right field scored Harris to give Harding Academy a 7-0 lead, and by the bottom of the fourth inning, the Wildcats had stretched the margin to 10-1. Baker brought in the final run of the game when he scored off a sacrifice fly from Cade Pryor.
Pangburn hung around in the girls game until the bottom of the sixth, when the Lady Wildcats put it away with a six-run turn at bat which started when freshman Emma Floyd drove it deep into left field to score senior Sarah Davis to make it 4-0. Junior Olivia Lang doubled later in the frame to score three runs, and Lang herself scored on a triple from freshman Mackenzie Byrd, and Byrd scored the final run off a triple by senior McKenney Sheffield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.