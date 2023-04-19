For the Harding Academy baseball team, it was an emotional senior night for four of the Wildcats' biggest stars. For the Lady 'Cats softball team, it was the 3A-6 Conference championship game against an equally impressive Pangburn team. In the end, it went down as a victory for both teams as the Wildcats trounced the Tigers in an 11-1 mercy rule while the Lady Wildcats claimed the league title with a 9-0 shutout over Pangburn on Tuesday.

The two games occurred 20 feet apart from each other on the adjacent fields at Harding Academy at exactly the same time. Senior Kade Smith directed traffic on the baseball side with another strong performance on the mound, while freshman Ava “Ace” Ellis propelled the Lady Wildcats to a perfect 5-0 record in their 3A-6 Conference finale.

