The Harding Academy Wildcats finished their 2022 campaign with 31 wins and only 3 losses and a 26-game winning streak to finish the season. Harding Academy claimed Conference, District, Region and State Championships. The 2022 title made it back-to-back 3A State Championships for the Wildcats and their 4th 3A title in the past 5 full seasons of play (excluding the unfinished 2020 Covid-19 season). The Wildcats again have high expectations for the 2023 season.
Harding Academy will return four seniors for the 2022 campaign. Seniors are All-State pitcher/outfielder Kade Smith (Arkansas Razorback signee), 2021 All-State pitcher/infielder Levi Lang (uncommitted college player), All-Conference outfielder Dan Henley, and Honorable Mention All-Conference pitcher Cade Pryor.
Head Coach Shane Fullerton says that he and his coaches are very excited about the mixture of experience and youth on the 2023 roster. The Wildcats boast a strong junior class led by shortstop/pitcher Kyler Hoover (Harding University commit) who was All-Conference and Honorable Mention All-State in 2022, utility man Parker Hawks, infielder Jack Citty, pitcher/infielder Landon Lovin and pitcher Christian Cox. The Wildcats are also depending heavily on returning Honorable Mention All-Conferene sophomores Isaac Baker and Kam Hoover along with up-and-comings Cam Norris, Kaynan Harris and Brody Myers.
The Wildcats play what might be the toughest non-conference schedule in 3A with Cabot, Valley View, Green County Tech, and Little Rock Christian heading the list of competitors.
“With a cold, wet pre-season it’s been hard on all the coaches in the state to get the work in that we’ve needed,” Fullerton said. “We are really fortunate to have a group of kids who want to do what’s necessary to get prepared. I’ve had the great fortune to coach so many teams that I have absolute loved and this group has been a ton of fun. We expect so many detailed specifics in our program that it can be overwhelming to young guys, but this team is really coming together with hard work, upperclassman leadership, and young guys who are willing to learn. Our assistant coaches are just incredible and I’m honored to be a part of those guy’s lives. We are all excited about what this team could become and the men we see these guys becoming every day. They are definitely maturing, but these players definitely help their old coaches grow.”
The Wildcats got their 3A-6 Conference season off to a strong start with a 21-0 run-ruled victory over crosstown rival Riverview on Tuesday. Kade Smith flew out on his first at-bat of the season in the top of the first inning, but came up big in his next at-bat later in the first with a Grand-Slam home run to give Harding Academy an 11-0 lead.
Levi Lang also came away with a Grand-Slam in the top of the second inning to stretch the Wildcats' lead to 15-0. Senior Cade Pryor took the win on the mound for Harding Academy, pitching a no-hitter through three complete innings.
Harding Academy started the season with three non-conference victories over Paragould, Walnut Ridge and Beebe before losing a 13-14 shootout against Greene County Tech and 6-9 to LRCA back on March 7.
The Wildcats are now 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the 3A-6 Conference. Harding Academy hosted Sylvan Hills last night and will play at Cave City on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.