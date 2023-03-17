k smith

Harding Academy senior and Arkansas Razorback commit Kade Smith is congratulated by teammates after hitting a Grand Slam home run at Riverview High School on Tuesday.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

The Harding Academy Wildcats finished their 2022 campaign with 31 wins and only 3 losses and a 26-game winning streak to finish the season. Harding Academy claimed Conference, District, Region and State Championships. The 2022 title made it back-to-back 3A State Championships for the Wildcats and their 4th 3A title in the past 5 full seasons of play (excluding the unfinished 2020 Covid-19 season). The Wildcats again have high expectations for the 2023 season.

Harding Academy will return four seniors for the 2022 campaign. Seniors are All-State pitcher/outfielder Kade Smith (Arkansas Razorback signee), 2021 All-State pitcher/infielder Levi Lang (uncommitted college player), All-Conference outfielder Dan Henley, and Honorable Mention All-Conference pitcher Cade Pryor.

