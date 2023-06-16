Pirates Brewers Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Palacios hits a double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, June 16, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joey Wiemer homered and Blake Perkins drove in two runs as the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night to stop a six-game losing streak and take over first place in the NL Central.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell tried to have the game end on a pitch clock violation with the bases loaded in the ninth when Jason Delay stepped out with an 0-2 count and about 5 seconds left on the timer.

