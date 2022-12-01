FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White was greeted by his wide-eyed twin toddlers when he finally got home to his apartment last Sunday.

They had no idea their father had put on a dazzling performance during which Jets fans chanted his name while he led New York to a victory a few hours earlier.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.