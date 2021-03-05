MELBOURNE — A 10-0 run in the first half by White County Central and a single-digit fourth quarter by the Cedar Ridge Timberwolves pushed the Bears to a 60-34 win over their conference rival and into the 2A Central Region title match.
In the first four minutes, the teams scored four points apiece as neither could muster a run in the early going.
The closest thing to a run late in the first quarter came from a pair of Bears’ buckets, one by Dillan Hopkins and another by Edwin Rodriguez. Hopkins finished with 24 points.
Jerrit Pectol answered with a three in the right corner to get to within 8-7. WCC’s Deklan Stevens answered on the next trip from his right corner.
A baseline jumper by Stevens at the buzzer put the Bears ahead by six after the first quarter. Stevens finished with 14 points, 12 of which came from beyond the arc.
A pair of foul shots by Blake Dickerson padded White County Central’s lead to eight at 15-7 on their first trip out of the quarter break.
A steal by Hopkins that led to a trip to the foul line capped the 10-0 run, including five straight to open the second quarter.
Down 18-7, Cedar Ridge was looking for points.
It was Hunter McKinney that broke the run with just under five minutes to go in the half when he hit a short jumper. He led Cedar Ridge with 15 points despite the heavy attention given by the Bears on their defensive end.
He also put together his own personal run, hitting on two straight trips late in the second quarter that cut the Bears’ advantage to nine points.
A smothering defense by White County Central on McKinney in the final seconds of the first half kept the Bears up by nine at 23-14 at the break.
Threes on two straight trips, one by Stevens and another by Sam Sturdivant, kept the TImberwolves behind by double digits.
The Bears led by as many as 15 late in the third.
A three by Aaron Copeland cut the Bears’ cushion to 12 with less than a minute to go. White County Central led 39-25 going into the fourth.
Pectol, after sitting a large portion of the third quarter with three fouls, came in on the Wolves’ first offensive trip and sliced through White County Central’s defense for a quick bucket.
But Cedar Ridge had trouble keeping things going. Meanwhile, Sturdivant hit another three, this time from the left corner to put the Bears up by 15 points.
The Wolves scored just three more points. Chances came at the foul line for Cedar Ridge, but the Wolves missed on four of the five attempts.
Smart hit two jumpers representing the Wolves’ first since early in the fourth.
White County Central will play for the regional title today at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.