A night of perseverance and a never-quit attitude saw White County Central defeat McCrory in both girls and boys varsity games Thursday night in McCrory.
The girls game was a roller coaster ride of emotions.
White County Central fell behind by20 points two times and seemed to be out of it but somehow found a way to come from behind twice and win 84-83 with no time on the clock.
McKenzie Massey was the hero for White County Central when she hit points 12 and 13 on the night from the free-throw line to give her team the win.
Despite Massey having the biggest two points of the game, it was Ashlynn Mullins who led the team in scoring with 25 points.
McCrory dominated in every quarter until the fourth where White County Central outscored McCrory 36-18.
The first time White County got behind 20, it was able to get the deficit to five before falling back to 20 again.
“Just a night of perseverance and getting a win. Not a lot else to say,” White County Central coach Jeremy Cude said.
BOYS
WCC 56, McCrory 44
White County Central was able to outscore McCrory in two quarters, which helped it win this game.
McCrory in the second quarter had a burst of points and outscored White County Central 20-14 but because of a big first quarter, the visiting team went into the half still with the lead.
Dillan Hopkins for White County Central scored 30 of the team's 56 points. Blake Dickerson added 10 points in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.