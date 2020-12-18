The White County Central Bears defense and an explosive third quarter gave them a dominant night in Heber Springs with a 55-29 win over the Panthers on Tuesday night.
The Bears came out strong on defense in the first half only allowing the Panthers 11 points. However, the offense for White County Central wasn’t flowing the way coach Jeremy Cude was wanting and the shots were just not falling in the first half.
“Heber did a great job attacking the offensive glass which slowed us in transition.” Cude said.
White County Central was only able to put up 15 points in the first half, giving them only a four point lead going in at the half.
It had been the defense for the Bears that had led them to victories and the transition game was not working, that is, until the third quarter.
White County Central came out aggressive in the third quarter and held the Panthers to nine points while their offense started to click and they were able to put up 28 in the quarter to give them a comfortable lead going into the fourth.
Despite having two Bears in double digits with Dylan Hopkins with 17 points in the game and Deklan Stevens with 10 points, Cude still is looking at ways to improve.
“We still need to clean up the defensive rebounding and some decision-making on offense to reach another level of play.” Cude said.
