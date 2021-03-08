MELBOURNE — The White County Central Bears continued their winning ways, beating Rector 55-47 in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament on Monday.
The victory was the Bears’ fourth consecutive in Melbourne’s gym, which was the site of the 2A-Central Regional, which White County Central won Saturday night.
Scoring came early and often for the Bears. They scored 10 points in just over two minutes to open up the game.
The three-pointer was a big part of the Bears’ success early. They hit four in the first half.
Midway through the first quarter, Dillan Hopkins, who was named to the All-Region team Saturday night, jumped a Cougar pass and took it coast to coast for the easy lay-in. This score gave the Bears their first double digit lead of the contest. This also forced a timeout to come from the Rector bench.
After the timeout, the Cougars went on a 12-2 run and tied the game at 14. Both teams were tied at 16 at the end of the opening frame.
The Bears lost their once double-digit lead early in the second quarter. The Cougars scored the first field goal of the second quarter and gained their first lead of the contest.
After the six-minute mark, the Cougars only scored two more points. This gave the Bears a chance to up their lead once again. They brought it back up to double digits. After a couple of points from the Cougars, the Bears took a 32-23 advantage into the locker room.
Hopkins, who finished with 17 to be the Bears’ leading scorer, hit a layup to open up the second half and give the Bears their double-digit lead back.
White County Central coasted through the third quarter and took a 41-29 advantage into the last quarter. Everything seemed to be clicking heading into the fourth.
The Cougars slowly chipped away at the Bears’ 12-point lead throughout the last quarter. The Cougars crawled back into the game and trailed by as few as three with under a minute to play. This was despite the Bears putting up 14 points this quarter. White County Central shot 7 of 10 from the charity stripe to close out the game and seal the win.
Drew House, who was the second-leading scorer for the Bears, had 10 points on the night. All-Region team member Edwin Rodriguez added eight for the Bears.
They will play the winner between the Dierks Outlaws and the Acorn Tigers on Friday at 1 p.m.
