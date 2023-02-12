The White County Central Lady Bears wrapped up their regular season strong with a 63-35 victory over Palastine-Wheatley on Friday night.
Taylor Moffett led Central with 21 points while Gabby Hancock added 14 points and McKenzie Massey finished with 10 points for the Lady Bears.
White Country Central also picked up a big win on Tuesday when they routed Midland 81-39. This time, it was Massey who led scoring with 23 points. Hancock had 17 points and Moffett rounded out the leading scorers with 13 points. The two victories lifted the Lady Bears' record to 11-18 on the season.
