JUDSONIA — The White County Central Bears gave conference first-place Melbourne all it wanted for five innings before falling to the Bearkatz 6-2 on Thursday.
The game was scoreless until the fifth inning. Melbourne scored four runs in the top of the fifth. White County Central came back with two runs in the bottom of the frame to make the score 4-2. The Bearkatz scored twice in the top of the seventh.
Scoring for the Bears were Edwin Rodriguez and Drake Melton
The Bears had six hits in the loss. Luke Maguffee and Melton had two hits each. Also collecting hits were Zachery Stark and Rodriguez.
Landen Slier had the only White County Central RBI.
Rodriguez got the loss, giving up four runs — none earned — in five innings of work. He walked five while only giving up five hits.
“I honestly thought we played good baseball,” White County Central coach Zach Anderson said. “It was the first time in about a week that we did the little things right. That’s what I have been preaching to them the entire time. As long as we do the little things — attack the zone, throw strikes, make routine defensive plays — then we have a chance to win a ballgame.”
Anderson said Rodriguez competed well on the mouth for the Bears.
“He made those guys swing the bat and put balls in play,” Anderson said.
The Bears turned two double plays against Melbourne.
“I don’t think we had turned a double play all year long,” Anderson said. “It’s pretty exciting when you see a pitcher throw strikes and your defensive actually goes up behind you and make those routine plays.”
Anderson said he’s been overall happy with the way this team has played this season.
“We’ve had some hiccups and stuff,” he said. “For a group of guys who didn’t get to play baseball last year because of COVID and some kids who have not picked up a ball in a while, we’ve come a long ways. I think we’re about to start taking control of things and get where we need to be.”
Anderson said he thinks his team can make the regional tournament as well as the Class 2A state tournament.
“I’ve got a good pitcher [Siler] on the mound and defensively, when we are on our A game, we can compete with anybody,” Anderson said.
