The White County Central Bears went into the Christmas holiday on a high note thanks to a big second quarter, beating visiting Palestine-Wheatley 52-38 on Tuesday night.
The Patriots in the first quarter controlled the pace. Palestine-Wheatley was content with running three to four minutes off the clock before attempting to score.
“They weren’t really attacking much,” White County Central senior guard Dillon Hopkins said. “We stayed disciplined. We stayed in the gaps. If we would have pressured them a bit more, we could have gotten them to turn the ball over more.”
Hopkins was the only Bear to score in the quarter. In the second quarter with the score at 12-11 for the Patriots, the Bears made their run, with senior Blake Dickerson scoring eight of his nine points.
Palestine-Wheatley was not comfortable with the increased pace of the game and started to turn the ball over more.
“We want to push the ball in transition to try and get an easy look,” White County Central coach Jeremy Cude said.
Going into the half, White County Central pushed its lead 30-15.
For the Bears, the third quarter has been a difficult quarter to get through recently.
This game was no different. The offense for White County Central became stagnant and Palestine-Wheatley started to make a run of their own.
Late in the third quarter, Edwin Rodriquez came in and scored two important layups and got a turnover that got the Bears back into their offensive game plan going into the final quarter.
Going into the fourth quarter, the Bears’ lead had been cut to 39-26.
White County Central bounced back in the fourth quarter and found its offensive rhythm again and played impressive defense in the quarter.
Hopkins finished his night with 22 points to lead all scorers.
