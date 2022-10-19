White County Central is off and running for the boys and girls 2022-23 basketball season. The Bears are now 1-1 while the Lady Bears are off to a strong 2-0 start after victories over Saline Co. Christian HomeSchool and Hillcrest.
The Lady Bears opened the season with a 62-36 rout over SCC on Monday led by Gabby Hancock’s 21-point performance in the 2A-2 Conference game. McKenzie Massey added 10 points for Central. Against Hillcrest, it was Massey who led the way with 21 points with 15 points from Taylor Moffett and 14 for Hancock as White County Central defeated the Screaming Eagles 63-51.
(0) comments
