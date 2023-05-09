An impressive 12 White County-area teams made it to their respective state tournaments this spring, from dominant dynasties such as Harding Academy baseball and Searcy girls soccer, to a couple of overachieving underdogs such as Pangburn baseball and Bradford softball.

Here is a preview of which teams in our area made it, how they got there, and who they will be facing Thursday in the first round of their tournament. We wish all our local teams the best of luck as they travel across the state to compete on the largest stages at the high-school level.

