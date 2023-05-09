An impressive 12 White County-area teams made it to their respective state tournaments this spring, from dominant dynasties such as Harding Academy baseball and Searcy girls soccer, to a couple of overachieving underdogs such as Pangburn baseball and Bradford softball.
Here is a preview of which teams in our area made it, how they got there, and who they will be facing Thursday in the first round of their tournament. We wish all our local teams the best of luck as they travel across the state to compete on the largest stages at the high-school level.
Bradford Lady Eagles softball
The girls varsity softball team punched their ticket with a win the opening round of their regional tournament by defeating Guy-Perkins in an 11-8 shootout last Thursday. The Lady Eagles are 10-12 on the season heading into the tournament, and will the No. 4 seed out of the 1A-3 region to take on 1A-2 No. 1 seed Calico Rock Pirates in the opening game Thursday at 10 am at Bradley High School.
Beebe Lady Badgers softball/Beebe soccer
The Lady Badgers are in the middle of a dominant season as outright 5A-Central Conference champions under head coach and former All-State player Sara Flenor. They earned the top seed for this week's state tournament by going undefeated in their conference schedule with an impressive 26-3 overall record. Beebe soccer teams also made it to state, as the Lady Badgers will take on Russellville at 2 pm while the boys soccer team will play Mountain Home at 4 pm.
The Lady Badgers softball team will kick off the tournament tomorrow at 10 am against South No. 4 seed White Hall on the Marion High School campus.
Searcy Lady Lions softball
The Lady Lions softball team will also be in Marion on Thursday as the No. 4 seed out of the 5A-East Conference, and will take on Van Buren, the No. 1 seed out of the 5A West, At 3 pm. Searcy enters their state opener with an overall record of 13-6 after finishing 9-5 in the super-competitive East league.
The Lady Lions hope to repeat once again as 5A state soccer champions as they enter this year's tournament in Valley View as the No. 1 seed out of the East. Searcy finished the regular season conference schedule 12-0-2 with their two ties coming against Valley View, who ended up with an identical record at the conclusion of the season. But the Lady Lions were able to secure the top spot by outscoring the Blazers overall in points throughout the season.
The Lady Lions will face Russellville, the No. 4 seed out of the West, tomorrow at 2 pm.
The Lions boys team have had an equally dominant season, and will enter tomorrow's tournament as the No. 1 seed out of the 5A-East. Searcy had an unbeaten 13-0-1 run through their East schedule, and hope to be the first Searcy boys team since 2013 to go to the state finals. The Lions will face 5A West No. 4 seed Mountain Home tomorrow at 4 pm.
Harding Academy Wildcats soccer
The Lady Wildcats are another local girls soccer team looking to repeat as state champs. They have had the most dominant season imaginable, shutting out 11 opponents this season, allowing just five goals total against them in 2023. Harding enters the first round of the 4A state tournament tomorrow with a perfect 14-0 record, and will take on South No. 4 seed Mena at 1 pm. The tournament will be held at Joe T. Robinson High School.
The Wildcats boys team are the No. 3 seed out of the 4A-North Conference, and will take on South two-seed Hope at 3 pm tomorrow.
Riverview Lady Raiders soccer
The Lady Raiders earned the No. 1 seed out of the 3A-North Conference with a near-perfect season record of 7-0-1 and will take on South No. 4 seed Harmony Grove tomorrow at 1 pm in the opening round of the 3A State Soccer tournament at Bergman.
Harding Academy/Pangburn baseball
The Wildcats are the top seed and Tigers the No. 4 seed in Lincoln this week. Pangburn plays Gosnell at 12:30 pm and Harding faces Walnut Ridge at 5:30 pm in the opening round.
