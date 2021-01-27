MELBOURNE — Melbourne’s Lady Bearkatz cruised to a 77-15 win over the White County Central, while the Bearkatz beat 53-50 the Bears in a close, hard fought contest.
The Lady Katz started their contest out with a 3-pointer. They went on to force two five-second turnovers, grab an offensive board and force a White County timeout.
The Lady Bears got their first shot attempt off at the five-minute mark. It was a made jumper by Kyra Cude.
Melbourne’s Kiley Webb threw an inbounds pass off of Lady Bears defender and made a layup, which she converted into a three-point play. Webb finished with 15 points in the first half.
The Lady Bearkatz scored 24 points in the second half and held the Lady Bears scoreless to take a 48-6 lead into halftime.
The Lady Katz continued to push their lead in the second half.
Jenna Lawrence led the Lady Bearkatz with 22 points. Lanie Cornelious followed with 11. Hallie Weaver and Nancy Wann both had eight and Kenley McCarn contributed with six.
Nine different Lady Bearkatz put up points.
Taylor Moffett led the Lady Bears in scoring with four. McKenzie Massey hit a 3-pointer in the third.
The boys contest was a much closer one.
The Bearkatz started the night out with the lead and never lost it. They led by eight after one, but the Bears were already in the bonus before the first quarter ended.
The Bearkatz held on to their eight-point lead at the half.
White County Central’s John Shivers hit back-to-back 3-pointers for the Bears to cut into the deficit. Dillan Hopkins also helped slim the Bearkatz lead with a buzzer-beating jumper to close out the half.
He finished as the Bears leading scorer with 22.
The two teams started trading buckets back and forth in the third. This tension caused the game to get chippy and a technical foul was called on Melbourne.
Despite having the extra free throws, the Bears were in a nine-point hole headed into the last quarter.
The Bearkatz hit a free throw to open up the scoring in the fourth quarter. This free throw gave Melbourne a double digit lead.
The Bears went to work chipping away at the Bearkatz lead.
Hopkins hit a pull-up three with just under a minute left to cut the Bears deficit to just one point.
The Bearkatz’ free throw shooting was not spectacular, but it was just enough to give them the win.
Three Bears fouled out in the fourth quarter including their leading scorer, Hopkins.
For the Bearkatz, Junior Bradie Gunther led the way with 26 points.
This was the first of two meeting for these teams. With the second coming Saturday when Melbourne will travel to White County Central for a rematch.
