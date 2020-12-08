A big scoring second quarter combined with tight defense gave the White County Central Bears a 58-37 win over the Sloan Hendrix Greyhounds on Tuesday night in Judsonia.
The first quarter was all about senior Blake Dickerson for the Bears. Dickerson had 10 of the Bears' 14 first-quarter points, which helped White County Central hold a two-point lead at the end of the quarter.
“He [Dickerson] sure carried us in that first quarter,” Bears head coach Jerermy Cude said. “The guys did a great job of finding him in the open gaps of the zone. He did a great job of sitting in those open gaps and once he got it, the only time I think he got stopped when he caught the ball was when he got fouled one time and he missed both foul shots. “
In the second quarter, the Bears' defense took a stand and held Sloan Hendrix to only two field goals while their offense started to widen the gap.
Senior Dillan Hopkins went off in the second quarter, scoring 14 points with 10 of those coming in the last two minutes of the half.
“The defensive part was what led to a lot of his [Hopkins'] baskets,” Cude said. “ Then he did an amazing job of ... I’d say finishing at the rim, but he finished at every level of the game in that second quarter -- at the rim, he made a few midrange shots in transition, he hit a three in transition [and)]he got fouled and hit an and one in transition. He did a tremendous job.”
At the half, the Bears lead had grown to 37-19.
The third quarter was a methodical one for the Bears. They kept passing the ball around and it seemed like they were doing this to milk the clock, but around the 3:31 mark, Cude called a timeout and it was obvious that something was not right.
“I told them in there [locker room] that the ownership is on me,” Cude said. “Obviously we were trying to run something we haven’t repped enough in practice and I get to make that decision of what we go over in practice. That’s my fault for trying to get them to run something that they weren’t comfortable to run yet.”
The end of the third quarter fell apart at the end for White County Central when the officials got involved.
Less than 30 seconds into the quarter, one of the officials gave both benches a warning going into the fourth quarter. It didn’t end there; as Cude was asking why he got the warning the same official gave him a technical.
Sloan Hendrix shot four free throws and made all four and then at the buzzer of the third made a three-point basket to make it a seven-point swing.
“I didn’t even say a word to the official,” Cude said. “All I did was stand up and yell great job at my kid. I’m trying to encourage him to keep doing that and I don’t know how to get him to do something without some encouragement. I think we had a little frustration still from me getting on them [officials] in the junior girls game earlier. Then they were frustrated at the Sloan Hendrix coach from the junior boys game for getting on them.
"Instead of giving me a warning in the junior girls game when I probably deserved it and giving him one in the junior boys game when he deserved one, they decided to give us a bench warning at the same time. I questioned why I was getting a warning for encouraging my kid and that's what got me a technical. It doesn’t make sense to me”
Sloan Hendrix had all of a sudden made it a 13-point game going into the fourth at 46-33.
The technical on their coach seemed to be a motivation for the Bears in the fourth as they kicked it into another gear, allowing Sloan Hendrix just one field goal the entire quarter.
Hopkins added four made free throws in the quarter to give him 29 points on the night as the Bears were able to push away for the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.