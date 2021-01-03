The White County Central cheer squad finished off 2020 by placing fourth in the 1A/2A state tournament on Dec. 19 in Hot Springs.
WCC's final score overall in state was 189.55. There were only eight schools represented due to COVID-19.
For this group having gone through so much due to COVID-19. coach Shanna Fisher said she is proud of her seniors and her entire team of uniting this season.
"There is a lot of leadership in the seniors. Jadyan [Watson] helps to raise the bar in spirit, enthusiasm and work ethic," Fisher said. "Adri [Davis] has a lot of heart and pushes herself and others to be better and is always dependable. Anna Grace [Powell] pushes others to be more poised and is the most improved since starting in the ninth grade. Mallory [Pate] is a motivator who wants to win state. She never lets that desire to win be clouded by the dreariness of COVID."
It had been an up and down year for the cheer squad with COVID-19. They had competed at times with girls missing due to quarantine but still the team found a way to make it work.
"We have had to rework our competitive routine every competition due to missing cheerleaders who were quarantined," Fisher said. "In the summer, we were able to start practicing, but weren't able to stunt until August. I taught part of the competitive material without knowing if the stunts would work that I had put in.
"I think for the most part, we have all gotten use to the masks, but social distancing caused a delay in team camaraderie. COVID quarantines are always in the back of my mind. Will we have enough to compete? Will we have enough time to make any changes necessary?"
WCC competed twice in two places in the same competition in late November and early December in Alma and Lake Hamilton.
The team won Best Fight Song out of all the 1A-6A schools that were in Alma.
In Lake Hamilton, WCC placed second among the 1A-2A schools in the competition.
WCC had one more competition before their state competition.
The competition in Mayflower was set up to feel like a state competition. The format and timing was just like it would be at state.
WCC came away with first place and momentum going into the state competition.
