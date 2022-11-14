For the third year in a row, the Riverview Raiders and the Lamar Warriors played against each other, although the past two seasons was during the regular season as a non-conference game, with Lamar winning both games. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the result would be the same as the Warriors would race out to a 35-0 halftime lead en route to the 35-7 victory over Riverview in the 1st round of the Class 4A state football playoffs in Lamar.
Both teams ran out of the Flexbone formation and despite the rain that fell during most of the game, the Warriors were able to move the football down the field. Senior wingback/halfback Lee Harkreader and senior fullback Damien Hendrix accounted for all five of the Lamar touchdowns, with Harkreader scoring the first two touchdowns on runs of 3 yards and 46 yards in the 1st quarter, while Hendrix did his damage in the 2nd quarter on shorter runs of 1 yard and 5 yards. Meanwhile, Harkreader would add a 56 yard touchdown run with 2:24 remaining in the 2nd quarter to put Lamar up 35-0.
The weather was not the only factor in the ballgame for Riverview. The Raiders turned the football over three times in the 1st half. While both teams were whistled for several holding calls, one of them negated a 70 yard touchdown run by Riverview senior Koby Teeter in the 1st quarter that would’ve cut Lamar’s lead to 13-6.
Because of the 35-0 lead at halftime, the sportsmanship rule was in effect, meaning that the clock ran continously. Lamar Head Football Coach Josh Jones substituted freely in the 2nd half. The Raiders would get on the board near the end of the game, appropriately enough on a 4 yard run by Teeter with approximately :25 remaining in the game. Jonny Montalvan’s extra point was the last play of the game as time ran out.
Riverview finished with 165 yards of total offense in the game, with 131 coming on the ground. Teeter led the Raiders with 65 yards rushing on 10 carries and a touchdown, while fullback Nik Franklin added 43 yards on 10 carries. Charlie Thompson was 1-3 passing for 34 yards.
Lamar amassed 337 yards of total offense, all of it on the ground. Lee Harkreader led all rushers with 173 yards on 11 carries and 3 touchdowns, while Damien Hendrix added 32 yards on 6 carries and 2 touchdowns. Jarrett Dalton would chip in 68 yards on 5 carries.
With the loss, Riverview ends its season with a 3-8 overall record, however, the Raiders did make school history with making the playoffs in back to back years. Lamar improved to 9-2 overall with the win and will travel to Malvern on Friday night in a 2nd round matchup against the Leopards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.