For the third year in a row, the Riverview Raiders and the Lamar Warriors played against each other, although the past two seasons was during the regular season as a non-conference game, with Lamar winning both games. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the result would be the same as the Warriors would race out to a 35-0 halftime lead en route to the 35-7 victory over Riverview in the 1st round of the Class 4A state football playoffs in Lamar.

Both teams ran out of the Flexbone formation and despite the rain that fell during most of the game, the Warriors were able to move the football down the field. Senior wingback/halfback Lee Harkreader and senior fullback Damien Hendrix accounted for all five of the Lamar touchdowns, with Harkreader scoring the first two touchdowns on runs of 3 yards and 46 yards in the 1st quarter, while Hendrix did his damage in the 2nd quarter on shorter runs of 1 yard and 5 yards. Meanwhile, Harkreader would add a 56 yard touchdown run with 2:24 remaining in the 2nd quarter to put Lamar up 35-0.

